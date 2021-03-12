AMD here I come?

I had some AMD processors in past, 486 and if I recall correctly, I had a K-5 also. It has been Intel ever since. My current i7-7700K is aging and I was wondering if there is some AMD CPU which can outperform it significantly without breaking the bank. The only CPU-heavy task I need it for is video processing, not even encoding, I have an hardware encoder for that. I started my research on this subject, but so far haven't got any conclusive results. Too many AMD processors out there to choose from, and availability seems to be another factor.

Therefore, trying to avoid reinventing the bicycle, I'm asking for advice. Is it time for me to upgrade or I better stay with my current i7 and wait a year or two?

Thanks for any insight!