AMD Helios MI450 Rack at OCP Summit with a Different Version from Meta

“AMD has a deal with OpenAI for the MI400 series. It announced a 50,000 GPU deal with Oracle. Furthermore, Meta has a custom rack that at first glance might look similar to AMD’s Helios rack, but the swapping of power and scale-out networking in the rack is very different.
Helios Metrics
What is clear is that the AMD Helios AI rack has convinced a number of large AI shops to invest in the solution.”
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/amd-he...-summit-with-a-different-version-from-meta/2/