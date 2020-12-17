AMD has released AGESA PatchD / MSI Demonstrates AMD Curve Optimizer With Ryzen 5000 CPUs Running on B450 Motherboard & AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D Firmware

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"MSI is already investing their time in bringing forth the new AMD AGESA 1.1.0..0 Patch D Firmware to its user base. The new BIOS will also feature support for Resizable BAR, enabling it with supported RX 6000 series graphics cards. The feature will be further expanded to NVIDIA graphics cards once the green team finalizes its driver update. According to MSI, the AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D should roll out in a couple of days for its 400-series MAX motherboards while the rest of its lineup would receive the BIOS update just in time for the new year."
https://wccftech.com/msi-demonstrat...-cpus-b450-motherboard-agesa-1-1-0-0-patch-d/
