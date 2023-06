AMD has no answer why DLSS might be missing in their sponsored games

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open-source technology that supports a variety of GPU architectures, including consoles and competitive solutions, and we believe an open approach that is broadly supported on multiple hardware platforms is the best approach that benefits developers and gamers. AMD is committed to doing what is best for game developers and gamers, and we give developers the flexibility to implement FSR into whichever games they choose.

NVIDIA does not and will not block, restrict, discourage, or hinder developers from implementing competitor technologies in any way. We provide the support and tools for all game developers to easily integrate DLSS if they choose and even created NVIDIA Streamline to make it easier for game developers to add competitive technologies to their games.

— Keita Iida, vice president of developer relations, NVIDIA

There appears to be no apparent reason why would such games not feature DLSS, and even if they do not have this technology at launch, why is not implemented later. Wccftech editors decided to ask at the source, which is AMD themselves, to see if they can find something that would explain this situation.AMD’s evasive response has fueled concerns about the future of DLSS and XeSS in such titles. With NVIDIA and Intel seemingly unbothered to enable FSR support in games that they sponsor, the lack of clarity from AMD spokesperson shows reluctance to embrace rival upscaling technologies will affect their standing in the competitive graphics card market.The same question was actually sent to NVIDIA as well, who were more direct in their response. Keita Lida (NVIDIA VP) confirmed that NVIDIA does not block or prevent game developers from adding FSR/XeSS into their games. In fact, NVIDIA Streamline tech that takes care of temporal upscaling implementation, should make this process even simpler.AMD has been at the forefront in adopting cutting-edge technologies and sharing them through open-source channels. This contrasts with NVIDIA and Intel who did not release their upscaling tech as source code. However, large and small game developers can still implement their technologies through available Software Development Kits which use precompiled binaries.There is no apparent reason for AMD to hinder the adoption of DLSS/XeSS in their titles. Many of these games can still be modded to support these technologies, it is simply an unofficial support, but also a proof that it should be relatively effortless to implement by game developers.Source: Wccftech