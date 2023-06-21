AMD has no answer why DLSS might be missing in their sponsored games

TrunksZero said: People need to stop repeating this ignorance. It is not that simple. You have to put it through QA and testing to ensure it is working right. Otherwise stuff Ghosts, blurs, vanishes etc etc. That takes time and developers are already crunched for time, so that extra work isn't always possible. Click to expand...

BTW that applies to FSR 2.x as well. It takes time to get it implemented properly(Most notably getting the masking all done properly). So in a scenario where AMD is your sponsor, you might spend allot of time getting it implemented... after which your incentive to do XeSS and DLSS next... might not exist. As DLSS is nVidia and PC only and XeSS is PC only. From a managers perspective that's trying to jungle his teams time, FSR 2.x just got you upscaling on all PC's and Consoles. So green lighting extra time to do a PC only tech, and one being vendor locked... good chance that's not happening for release.The same applies to UE5 developers btw. Very few of them should be implementing DLSS, FSR 2.x or XeSS. As the engine natively has EPIC's own TSR. Meaning that not only do you get a comparble upscale that supports all platforms... you only need to interact with EPIC, your engine vendor that you are already paying for and getting support from.