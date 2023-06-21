AMD has no answer why DLSS might be missing in their sponsored games

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-dodges-questions-about-fsr-exclusivity-in-amd-sponsored-games

1687364242504.png


The majority of games that were included in AMD bundles or displayed with AMD logos during loading already incorporate technologies such as FidelityFX Super Resolution. This technology, which is based on advanced temporal upscaling algorithms, has the capability to enhance the resolution, resulting in improved performance, but at the expense of visual quality. The second generation FSR has improved the image quality significantly over FSR1, but the competition in the gaming industry is strong with NVIDIA DLSS3 and Intel XeSS already being part of many popular games.

Wccftech editors noticed a pattern that some of AMD-sponsored titles may lack support for DLSS or XeSS, or simply implement this technology later. The curiosity has led them to create a list of all games that were bundled with AMD hardware or were part of the hardware launch at some point. The chart shows a clear problem with AMD-sponsored titles that lack NVIDIA DLSS support, and it does not appear to be a coincidence.
Release DateTitleBundle PartnerFSR 1/2 ReleaseDLSS Release
5/2/2023RedfallNVIDIA5/2/20235/2/2023
4/28/2023STAR WARS: Jedi SurvivorAMD4/28/2023None
4/21/2023Dead Island 2AMD4/21/2023None
3/28/2023Last of Us Part 1AMD3/28/20233/28/2023
3/23/2023Resident Evil 4 RemakeAMD3/23/2023None
1/24/2023ForspokenAMD1/24/20231/24/2023
12/2/2022Callisto ProtocolAMD12/2/2022None
12/1/2022Marvel’s Midnight SunsNVIDIA12/1/202212/1/2022
11/30/2022Warhammer 40K DarktideNVIDIA11/30/202211/30/2022
10/19/2022Uncharted Legacy of Thieves CollectionAMD10/19/202210/19/2022
8/23/2022Saints RowAMD11/29/2022None
8/12/2022Marvel’s Spiderman RemasteredNVIDIA8/12/20228/12/2022
5/25/2022Sniper Elite 5AMD5/25/2022None
3/30/2022Death Stranding Directors CutNVIDIA9/28/20223/30/2022
3/24/2022Ghostwire TokyoNVIDIA3/24/20223/24/2022
11/15/2021Halo InfiniteAMDNoneNone
10/26/2021Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyNVIDIA2/11/202210/26/2021
10/7/2021Far Cry 6AMD10/7/2021None
10/6/2021Battlefield 2042NVIDIANone10/6/2021
5/7/2021Resident Evil VillageAMD7/19/2021None
11/23/2020World of Warcraft ShadowlandsAMDNoneNone

There appears to be no apparent reason why would such games not feature DLSS, and even if they do not have this technology at launch, why is not implemented later. Wccftech editors decided to ask at the source, which is AMD themselves, to see if they can find something that would explain this situation.

To clarify, there are community sites that track the implementation of upscaling technologies, and these sites indicate that there are a number of games that support only DLSS currently (for example, see link).
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open-source technology that supports a variety of GPU architectures, including consoles and competitive solutions, and we believe an open approach that is broadly supported on multiple hardware platforms is the best approach that benefits developers and gamers. AMD is committed to doing what is best for game developers and gamers, and we give developers the flexibility to implement FSR into whichever games they choose.
–AMD Spokesperson to Wccftech
AMD’s evasive response has fueled concerns about the future of DLSS and XeSS in such titles. With NVIDIA and Intel seemingly unbothered to enable FSR support in games that they sponsor, the lack of clarity from AMD spokesperson shows reluctance to embrace rival upscaling technologies will affect their standing in the competitive graphics card market.

The same question was actually sent to NVIDIA as well, who were more direct in their response. Keita Lida (NVIDIA VP) confirmed that NVIDIA does not block or prevent game developers from adding FSR/XeSS into their games. In fact, NVIDIA Streamline tech that takes care of temporal upscaling implementation, should make this process even simpler.

NVIDIA does not and will not block, restrict, discourage, or hinder developers from implementing competitor technologies in any way. We provide the support and tools for all game developers to easily integrate DLSS if they choose and even created NVIDIA Streamline to make it easier for game developers to add competitive technologies to their games.
— Keita Iida, vice president of developer relations, NVIDIA
AMD has been at the forefront in adopting cutting-edge technologies and sharing them through open-source channels. This contrasts with NVIDIA and Intel who did not release their upscaling tech as source code. However, large and small game developers can still implement their technologies through available Software Development Kits which use precompiled binaries.

There is no apparent reason for AMD to hinder the adoption of DLSS/XeSS in their titles. Many of these games can still be modded to support these technologies, it is simply an unofficial support, but also a proof that it should be relatively effortless to implement by game developers.

Source: Wccftech
Muh black red bohx?🤔
 
Lazy devs probably.

Once they develop for FSR, since it supports all GPUs they probably see no reason to test other upscalers

Marees said:
Comment from an AMD dev:

https://twitter.com/JirayD/status/1671298599676792834?s=20

View attachment 578240
Marees said:
Again. AMD doesn’t restrict developers. It is up to developers to choose

https://twitter.com/JirayD/status/1671326270217486343?s=20

And FSR 2.2 works for all cards: (so there is no need for a dev to add DLSS, if the game supports FSR 2.2)

Marees said:
No. FSR 2.2 does the job. Check the medium post I linked above
staknhalo said:
Muh black red bohx?🤔
FSR is open source, so no. Even though DLSS is still closed source, it has been royalty-free for a long time at this point. NVIDIA even offers an implementation toolkit called Streamline that will easily integrate all 3 major deep learning upscalars into your project. Not to mention that it is built into both Unreal Engine 4 and 5, so it take not even the minimal amount of effort to have DLSS in games using that engine.

What I want to know is why some big developers are actively removing or, at least, not including the option for DLSS in games on engines with it already integrated if AMD implies the are not doing it. WCCF Tech should have reached out to Respawn and other developers to find out what they had to say about it.
 
People pretending like AMD isn't telling the devs not to put NVIDIA exclusive technology in their sponsored games.

Of course they fucking are. If it isn't in specific writing it's fucking obviosu, AMD won't give you that deal again.
 
Marees said:
Once they develop for FSR, since it supports all GPUs they probably see no reason to test other upscalers
But they have the time and money and patience to remove it/them initially and then add it/them back in again later in some instances? If you say so. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Armenius said:
FSR is open source, so no. Even though DLSS is still closed source, it has been royalty-free for a long time at this point. NVIDIA even offers an implementation toolkit called Streamline that will easily integrate all 3 major deep learning upscalars into your project. Not to mention that it is built into both Unreal Engine 4 and 5, so it take not even the minimal amount of effort to have DLSS in games using that engine.

What I want to know is why some big developers are actively removing or, at least, not including the option for DLSS in games on engines with it already integrated if AMD implies the are not doing it. WCCF Tech should have reached out to Respawn and other developers to find out what they had to say about it.
You actually need to exert effort to remove DLSS from Unreal 4 and 5, it takes more work to exclude it than include it.
 
Lakados said:
You actually need to exert effort to remove DLSS from Unreal 4 and 5, it takes more work to exclude it than include it.
Would this be true only if you use pre-baked only out of the box unreal tool and none of your own ? I can see couple of minutes removing it versus couple of hours supporting it correctly.
 
LukeTbk said:
Would this be true only if you use pre-baked only out of the box unreal tool and none if your own ? I can see couple of minutes removing it versus couple of hours supporting it correctly.
Agree. DLSS is "built in" only if you use pre-baked UE. Not if you customized it
 
Armenius said:
FSR is open source, so no. Even though DLSS is still closed source, it has been royalty-free for a long time at this point. NVIDIA even offers an implementation toolkit called Streamline that will easily integrate all 3 major deep learning upscalars into your project. Not to mention that it is built into both Unreal Engine 4 and 5, so it take not even the minimal amount of effort to have DLSS in games using that engine.

What I want to know is why some big developers are actively removing or, at least, not including the option for DLSS in games on engines with it already integrated if AMD implies the are not doing it. WCCF Tech should have reached out to Respawn and other developers to find out what they had to say about it.
People need to stop repeating this ignorance. It is not that simple. You have to put it through QA and testing to ensure it is working right. Otherwise stuff Ghosts, blurs, vanishes etc etc. That takes time and developers are already crunched for time, so that extra work isn't always possible.
 
TrunksZero said:
People need to stop repeating this ignorance. It is not that simple. You have to put it through QA and testing to ensure it is working right. Otherwise stuff Ghosts, blurs, vanishes etc etc. That takes time and developers are already crunched for time, so that extra work isn't always possible.
BTW that applies to FSR 2.x as well. It takes time to get it implemented properly(Most notably getting the masking all done properly). So in a scenario where AMD is your sponsor, you might spend allot of time getting it implemented... after which your incentive to do XeSS and DLSS next... might not exist. As DLSS is nVidia and PC only and XeSS is PC only. From a managers perspective that's trying to jungle his teams time, FSR 2.x just got you upscaling on all PC's and Consoles. So green lighting extra time to do a PC only tech, and one being vendor locked... good chance that's not happening for release.

The same applies to UE5 developers btw. Very few of them should be implementing DLSS, FSR 2.x or XeSS. As the engine natively has EPIC's own TSR. Meaning that not only do you get a comparble upscale that supports all platforms... you only need to interact with EPIC, your engine vendor that you are already paying for and getting support from.
 
Because Nvidia isn't paying the dev to use DLSS, and AMD is paying the dev to use FSR.

Duh.
 
jfreund said:
Because Nvidia isn't paying the dev to use DLSS, and AMD is paying the dev to use FSR.

Duh.
Wasn't that of concern to people during 'the way it's meant to be played' era, or was that only a problem only then? 🤔
 
sharknice said:
People pretending like AMD isn't telling the devs not to put NVIDIA exclusive technology in their sponsored games.

Of course they fucking are. If it isn't in specific writing it's fucking obviosu, AMD won't give you that deal again.
For whatever reason, people want to see nVidia as the big evil baddies and AMD as the noble upstarts but that is not the case. They are both big companies, in it for themselves, and they are both going to do shit that is not good for the consumer. So ya, AMD doesn't want devs using DLSS because it doesn't work on their chips, and it looks better than FSR. They might not REQUIRE devs not to include DLSS but I'm sure they push them not to.
 
