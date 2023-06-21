AMD has no answer why DLSS might be missing in their sponsored games

staknhalo
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2007
- Messages
- 5,123
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-dodges-questions-about-fsr-exclusivity-in-amd-sponsored-games
Muh
black red bohx?
The majority of games that were included in AMD bundles or displayed with AMD logos during loading already incorporate technologies such as FidelityFX Super Resolution. This technology, which is based on advanced temporal upscaling algorithms, has the capability to enhance the resolution, resulting in improved performance, but at the expense of visual quality. The second generation FSR has improved the image quality significantly over FSR1, but the competition in the gaming industry is strong with NVIDIA DLSS3 and Intel XeSS already being part of many popular games.
Wccftech editors noticed a pattern that some of AMD-sponsored titles may lack support for DLSS or XeSS, or simply implement this technology later. The curiosity has led them to create a list of all games that were bundled with AMD hardware or were part of the hardware launch at some point. The chart shows a clear problem with AMD-sponsored titles that lack NVIDIA DLSS support, and it does not appear to be a coincidence.
|Release Date
|Title
|Bundle Partner
|FSR 1/2 Release
|DLSS Release
|5/2/2023
|Redfall
|NVIDIA
|5/2/2023
|5/2/2023
|4/28/2023
|STAR WARS: Jedi Survivor
|AMD
|4/28/2023
|None
|4/21/2023
|Dead Island 2
|AMD
|4/21/2023
|None
|3/28/2023
|Last of Us Part 1
|AMD
|3/28/2023
|3/28/2023
|3/23/2023
|Resident Evil 4 Remake
|AMD
|3/23/2023
|None
|1/24/2023
|Forspoken
|AMD
|1/24/2023
|1/24/2023
|12/2/2022
|Callisto Protocol
|AMD
|12/2/2022
|None
|12/1/2022
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns
|NVIDIA
|12/1/2022
|12/1/2022
|11/30/2022
|Warhammer 40K Darktide
|NVIDIA
|11/30/2022
|11/30/2022
|10/19/2022
|Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
|AMD
|10/19/2022
|10/19/2022
|8/23/2022
|Saints Row
|AMD
|11/29/2022
|None
|8/12/2022
|Marvel’s Spiderman Remastered
|NVIDIA
|8/12/2022
|8/12/2022
|5/25/2022
|Sniper Elite 5
|AMD
|5/25/2022
|None
|3/30/2022
|Death Stranding Directors Cut
|NVIDIA
|9/28/2022
|3/30/2022
|3/24/2022
|Ghostwire Tokyo
|NVIDIA
|3/24/2022
|3/24/2022
|11/15/2021
|Halo Infinite
|AMD
|None
|None
|10/26/2021
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|NVIDIA
|2/11/2022
|10/26/2021
|10/7/2021
|Far Cry 6
|AMD
|10/7/2021
|None
|10/6/2021
|Battlefield 2042
|NVIDIA
|None
|10/6/2021
|5/7/2021
|Resident Evil Village
|AMD
|7/19/2021
|None
|11/23/2020
|World of Warcraft Shadowlands
|AMD
|None
|None
There appears to be no apparent reason why would such games not feature DLSS, and even if they do not have this technology at launch, why is not implemented later. Wccftech editors decided to ask at the source, which is AMD themselves, to see if they can find something that would explain this situation.
AMD’s evasive response has fueled concerns about the future of DLSS and XeSS in such titles. With NVIDIA and Intel seemingly unbothered to enable FSR support in games that they sponsor, the lack of clarity from AMD spokesperson shows reluctance to embrace rival upscaling technologies will affect their standing in the competitive graphics card market.To clarify, there are community sites that track the implementation of upscaling technologies, and these sites indicate that there are a number of games that support only DLSS currently (for example, see link).
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open-source technology that supports a variety of GPU architectures, including consoles and competitive solutions, and we believe an open approach that is broadly supported on multiple hardware platforms is the best approach that benefits developers and gamers. AMD is committed to doing what is best for game developers and gamers, and we give developers the flexibility to implement FSR into whichever games they choose.
–AMD Spokesperson to Wccftech
The same question was actually sent to NVIDIA as well, who were more direct in their response. Keita Lida (NVIDIA VP) confirmed that NVIDIA does not block or prevent game developers from adding FSR/XeSS into their games. In fact, NVIDIA Streamline tech that takes care of temporal upscaling implementation, should make this process even simpler.
AMD has been at the forefront in adopting cutting-edge technologies and sharing them through open-source channels. This contrasts with NVIDIA and Intel who did not release their upscaling tech as source code. However, large and small game developers can still implement their technologies through available Software Development Kits which use precompiled binaries.NVIDIA does not and will not block, restrict, discourage, or hinder developers from implementing competitor technologies in any way. We provide the support and tools for all game developers to easily integrate DLSS if they choose and even created NVIDIA Streamline to make it easier for game developers to add competitive technologies to their games.
— Keita Iida, vice president of developer relations, NVIDIA
There is no apparent reason for AMD to hinder the adoption of DLSS/XeSS in their titles. Many of these games can still be modded to support these technologies, it is simply an unofficial support, but also a proof that it should be relatively effortless to implement by game developers.
Source: Wccftech
Muh