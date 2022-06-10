AMD GPU Roadmap: RDNA 3 With 5nm GPU Chiplets Coming This Year

AMD says RDNA 3 is projected to provide more than a 50% uplift in performance per watt.

It will use 5nm process technology (almost certainly TSMC N5 or N5P).

It will also support "advanced multimedia capabilities," including AV1 encode/decode support.

AMD said RDNA 3 includes DisplayPort 2.0 connectivity, which was already rumored.

The architecture consists of a reworked compute unit (CU), the main building block for AMD's RDNA GPUs, and we've heard quite a few rumors about this.

AMD also promises a next-generation Infinity Cache

AMD says it will use advanced packaging technologies combined with a chiplet architecture.

In its financial analysts briefing today, AMD shared its GPU roadmap along with some additional details on its upcoming RDNA 3 architecture.