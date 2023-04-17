AMD Genoa-X 96-Core CPU With 1.1 GB of L3 Cache Listed For $1,300 on Grey (smuggled) / Black (stolen) Market

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,045
Stolen and smuggled chips out of China fetching as little as $1300. The chips are insanely large too
"Genoa pushed the core count up to 96 cores from the 64 cores in Milan. Logically, the TDP is also higher. Genoa has a TDP of up to 360W, 29% higher than Milan. It's reasonable for us to fathom that Genoa-X could land with a higher TDP rating. According to the Genoa-X leak, AMD may keep the flagship EPYC 9684X at 400W and restrain the other chips to 320W.
Therefore, the EPYC 9684X's TDP is only 11% higher than the regular 96-core EPYC 9654. Compared to the previous EPYC 7773X, though, we're looking at a 43% increase. Furthermore, the TDP increments vary between the different SKUs. For example, the EPYC 9384X appears to have a 14% higher TDP than the EPYC 7573X, whereas the EPYC 9284X and EPYC 9184X TDPs are 33% greater than the EPYC 7473X and EPYC 7373X.
Genoa already offers AMD's data center customers big performance thanks to the generous amount of Zen 4 cores. Genoa-X will undoubtedly build upon that and provide extra firepower for latency-sensitive workloads. Genoa-X will launch in 2023, although AMD hasn't specified when."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...-gb-of-l3-cache-for-dollar1300-on-grey-market
