AMD gaining market share against Nvidia

Looks like AMD's graphic division is doing better then most think.
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/06/13/amd-takes-nvidia-by-storm-but-can-it-keep-up-pace.aspx
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been chipping away at arch-rival NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) discrete graphics card market share for a few years now, and did it once again in the first quarter of 2020, according to the latest numbers from Jon Peddie Research.
Jon Peddie Research's latest discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) report reveals that AMD was sitting on nearly 31% of the market in the first quarter of 2020. That was a nice jump from the prior-year period's market share of nearly 22.7%, which means that NVIDIA has lost substantial ground to its smaller rival.
