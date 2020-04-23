AMD FX-8350 Pushed to 8.1 GHz via Extreme Overclocking by Der8auer

erek
Pretty cool I suppose. Not really into overclocking myself though!
"Anyway, the AMD FX-8350 achieved an 8,127 MHz speed with a 1,920 vCore, which is an absolutely incredible voltage for a 32 nm CPU. Running at 7,500 MHz for a single-core performance benchmark, the CPU was pulling 100 W of power - for a single core to operate at that speed, mind you. Even so, the AMD FX-8350 only achieved a single-core score of 172 points - for comparison sake, AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 2600X, running at stock clocks of 3.6 GHz with all cores enabled, achieves 176 points in the same benchmark. Watch the video below for the full rundown on this experiment."
https://www.techpowerup.com/266174/...-8-1-ghz-via-extreme-overclocking-by-der8auer
