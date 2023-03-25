AMD FX-6300 what is the correct voltage for 3.5 GHz ?

Hello.Thanks for reading my topic.I want use an correct enough voltage value for AMD FX-6300 thus not wasting voltage and less heat and optimizing NB and RAM settings.II links below is showed some voltages and frequencies about FX-6300.voltage is 1.41400 MHz, 0.9V2000 MHz, 1.025V2500 MHz, 1.125V3000 MHz, 1.225V3800 MHz, 1.4125V4100 MHz, 1.425VNot any information about voltage for 3.5 GHz.Mainboard is an Biostar A960D+V3 6-X and BIOS AMI version 8.00.15 ( mainboard BIOS version 2019-01-10 2.61 ).That BIOS not allow core performance boost ( boost one core in 4,1 GHz and all cores in 3,8 GHz ).The settings used are :CPU/HT Reference Clock 200 MHzCore VID = 1,2750Core FID = 17,5 XCore DID = Divided by 1NB VID = 1,1750NB FID = 2000 MHzNB DID = Divided by 1HT Link Speed = 1.8 GHzHT Link Width = 16 BitThe BIOS default value for voltage is 1,2750. That value is the correct default minimum voltage for 3500 MHz ?I see if using HT Link speed with frequencies below of 2 GHz the mainboard northbridge is less heat.I have done some tests changing HT and RAM settings. Not any performance loss or gain if using HT above 2 GHz or even DDR3 above 1333. DDR3 between 1066 and 1333 MHz the performance gain is less of 5 % being that performance gain is for database softwares.Video card use PCI-E 8x thus I not see any gain if using an high HT link speed above 1.8 GHz.I understand the NB VID and NB FID are related to CPU internall memory controller. I see in AMD docs the memory controller is 933 MHz ( 1866 MT/s ).I not want any overclock.Only information for FX-6300 about :- correct minimum voltage value for 3500 Mhz.- an good minimum voltage and frequency values for internal NB VID ( memory controller ) when using DDR3 in 800 or 1066 MHz.- an good minimum frequency value when using DDR3 in 800 or 1066 MHz.and also- any optimized settings not being overclock to use in BIOS for tests.Using an cpu voltage an bit below of default when the cpu is being used in 100 % can damage the cpu ?If changing the CPU northbridge ( memory controller ) voltage and frequency in low values when using DDR3 in frequency above 1333 MHz can damage the cpu internal memory controller ?Thanks very much for reading.Have an nice day.