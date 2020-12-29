AMD for NLE: Single stream RAW 6K or 8K - EPYC or Threadripper?

TLDR; Is 128GB of 2400 RDIMM ECC and a 16-core 3.0ghz EPYC enough RAM/CPU speed to edit 6K RAW with a RTX 3090?



How much CPU is needed to edit ProRes RAW (Apple) or BRAW (BlackMagic) at 6K (possibly 8K)? Do I _NEED_ a Threadripper or is a last gen EPYC good enough?



The RTX 3090 is all I know of right now that will be bought along with Adobe Premier or Davinci, but I'm unsure of the CPU because I"m not sure what it takes, which leads to these types of questions:



Threadripper questions:



1. Threadripper: Are there boards that support memory mirroring? I can't find one by SuperMIcro or ASROCK Rack.

2. Unbuffered ECC is faster but cost more, but is memory speed that critical for NLE?



EPYC answers all questions besides speed, but that's obviously relative to the speeds needed. Both offer at least 60 PCIe lanes so it's really down to speed and memory support for me.



I'm older (80 > x < 40), so I don't keep up with the latest and greatest. The last and only NLE I knew comfortably was Avid Newscutter, but these new RAW formats are a long ways away from the requirements of DNxXX so outside of editing in software, this is a "Hello World". Intel isn't off the table either, I just want something that will work, I'm not in any software or hardware camp (I'll use whatever).



Off topic: Sadly as I'm sure the software NLE matters in performance, it appears that things haven't changed in 20 years. Instead of World+Dog VS. AVID, it's Adobe VS. BlackMagic, which both are running lock-in gambits trying to become what AVID once was (BlackMagic maybe a little more). So trying to factor in software NLE optimizations is as variable as it ever was so I'm just focusing on the hardware (which I'm hoping today will support any NLE adequately).



P.S. I'm trying to keep the computer itself under $3000 usd (but willing to go to $4000... :-/).