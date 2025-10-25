  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD first entered the CPU market with reverse-engineered Intel 8080 clone 50 years ago — the Am9080 cost 50 cents apiece to make, but sold for $700

"AMD produced many variants of the Am9080 to propel its chip-making business forward. Of the 28 versions WikiChip lists, clock frequencies range from 2.083 to 4.0 MHz, and min/max operating temperatures range from models with a modest 0-70 degrees Celsius operating range, to the MIL-STD-883 compliant ‘AM9080ADM’ (for example), which was capable of computing in environments as cold as -70 to as hot as 125 degrees Celsius.

Am9080 chips had a significantly smaller die than the Intel 8080 that they copied. AMD’s more advanced and compact N-channel MOS fabrication process made this possible. Like now, the more advanced semiconductor process also enabled higher clocks. Intel’s 8080 processor SKUs were never produced with clock speeds above 3.125 MHz."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...t-50-cents-apiece-to-make-but-sold-for-usd700
 
