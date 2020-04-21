AMD Finally announces the B550

The new B550 chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family with support for the industry-leading AMD Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors. The upcoming B550 motherboards are the only mainstream modern chipset with compatibility for PCIe® 4.0, unlocking twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards for high-speed, high-power performance in gaming and multitasking.



AMD B550 motherboards are expected to be available beginning June 16, 2020 from ODM partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI at leading retailers and etailers.