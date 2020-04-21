AMD Finally announces the B550

In an aside at the end of an article talking about AMD releasing a couple of quad-core Ryzen 3 parts on Zen 2, there is this:

"One of the often talked topics, since January, is when AMD is going to launch its more mid-range B550 motherboards for the Ryzen 3000 processors. Today AMD is announcing that B550 is coming on June 16th this year, with all the main motherboard manufacturers coming out with a variety of models, up to 60 for launch. AMD is also confirming that B550 will offer PCIe 4.0 connectivity. More details to come at a later date. "

That's the whole thing. No links, unfortunately.
 
Eh, here's the link on AMD's website: https://www.amd.com/en/press-releas...amd-ryzen-desktop-processor-family-unleashing

The new B550 chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family with support for the industry-leading AMD Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors. The upcoming B550 motherboards are the only mainstream modern chipset with compatibility for PCIe® 4.0, unlocking twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards for high-speed, high-power performance in gaming and multitasking.

AMD B550 motherboards are expected to be available beginning June 16, 2020 from ODM partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI at leading retailers and etailers.
Yes but, I have boards that work great already. :) That said, for those who want them now and are upgrading, this could be a really good thing.
 
They really take forever to do a top to bottom release on current silicon that was out for almost 10 months.
 
Yeah I literally just upgraded my system. No point now. They can keep it.

And that is still like two months away heh.
 
Well I got a feeling these motherboards will sell like hotcakes IF they price is low and they have PCI-E 4.0 support. I guess we shall see what happens in June.
 
Brackle said:
Well I got a feeling these motherboards will sell like hotcakes IF they price is low and they have PCI-E 4.0 support. I guess we shall see what happens in June.
Why? You think everyone is going to go through the hassle of upgrading their mobo just for pcie 4.0 support? I sure wont be.
 
