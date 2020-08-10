erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,882
"Here's where AMD's design is different: it calls for closely integrated groups of the two kinds of cores (one big core, and one small core), called "Processor Clusters." The dedicated L1 caches of the big and small cores in each group shadow data, while an L2 cache is shared between the two cores. Several such big+small Processor Clusters sit across a die, sharing the chip's last-level cache (L3 cache). This is unlike Intel's Hybrid design, where the big and small cores are spread apart on the die, with little cache coherency (Lakefield die-shot by le Comptoir du Hardware below). The patent also details the workflow of how the processor reconciles the ISA differences between the two core types."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270811/amd-files-patent-for-its-own-big-little-tech-processor-clusters
https://www.techpowerup.com/270811/amd-files-patent-for-its-own-big-little-tech-processor-clusters