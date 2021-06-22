AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) Launched with Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1

cageymaru
AMD has released Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 which includes AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for select titles. In addition to the new feature set, AMD has announced the movement of certain graphics products to a legacy model. These legacy products which include certain APU's, R9 Fury series, and certain mobile graphics will not receive future driver support and their final driver is Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.5.2.
The graphics driver release adds support for AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics and Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance™.
It fixes issues such as:
Known issues include:
Resident Evil Village™ may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.
Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.
If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in
A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system. As a temporary workaround, launch the Windows Store version of Radeon software.
AMD is investigating an issue that may cause a small impact to battery life on AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks.
A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.
AMD is investigating a D3 error code that may be seen in some motherboard after updating to the latest Radeon Software.
Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon™ mobile systems.
Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
