Kinda suspicious they're so hush hush about it instead of showing to the public some examples of what their current DLSS equivalent can do, what state it's in.. something.

I'm afraid we're going to be let down by it, if it even releases this generation, at least for a while after initial release.

Probably going to be buggy/detrimental at times, and at the best of times the equivalent level of boost as RDNA2 RT perf vs Ampere RT perf, meaning below the competition.