AMD faulTPM Exploit Targets Zen 2 and Zen 3 Processors

Dec 19, 2005
More exploits

AMD SpokespersonAMD is aware of the research report attacking our firmware trusted platform module which appears to leverage related vulnerabilities previously discussed at ACM CCS 2021. This includes attacks carried out through physical means, typically outside the scope of processor architecture security mitigations. We are continually innovating new hardware-based protections in future products to limit the efficacy of these techniques. Specific to this paper, we are working to understand potential new threats and will update our customers and end-users as needed.
The attack is also public with code available on GitHub."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308124/amd-faultpm-exploit-targets-zen-2-and-zen-3-processors
 
Apr 13, 2006
You can get through Fort Knox if you have physical access and can take however long you like. That's not a exploit, that's just kind of reality. Let me know when they can do it remotely, then it's a issue.
 
