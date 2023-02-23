AMD Expected to Occupy Over 20% of Server CPU Market and Arm 8% in 2023

erek
“However, datacenter operators and server brands are still aggressive about Arm processors' development in the server market. Amazon and Alibaba have already started working on Arm-based products before 2022, Microsoft and Google also began projects with Arm products in 2022, and HPE is expanding its adoption of Arm-based servers. Nvidia is now pushing its GPUs to support Arm architecture and Ampere is developing Arm-based chips. In the upcoming years, the opportunity from ESG is expected to take off for Arm CPUs as demand from large-scale datacenter and edge computing servers will surge, Kung added.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305141/...ver-20-of-server-cpu-market-and-arm-8-in-2023
