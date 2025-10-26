AMD Expected To Launch New Zen 5 Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs As Well As APUs At CES 2026

erek
"It will be interesting to see the first-ever dual 3D Cache-equipped CCDs on a Ryzen processor as well as the fastest desktop-grade APUs, which will be based on the Zen 5 architecture, bringing the RDNA 3.5-based integrated graphics. While Ryzen 7 9850X3D is expected to retain the same single 3D V-Cache-equipped CCD, the clock speed will be bumped by 400 MHz over the 9800X3D. Ryzen 9 9950X3D, on the other hand, will have a total of 192 MB cache (64 MB higher L3 cache than 9950X3D), but a 100 MHz lower boost clock.
Everything else is expected to be the same, including integrated graphics specs and memory support. Then we have new APUs for the AM5 platform, which will likely go by the Ryzen 9000G naming convention, but some reports suggest Ryzen 10000G. Nonetheless, this is good news since AMD hasn't released any new and faster APUs after the Ryzen 8000G series since early 2024. The best part about is that the lineup is expected to bring Strix Point APUs as well, which will offer up to 12 cores and 24 threads, while bringing Radeon 890M-equivalent integrated graphics."
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-expected-t...-3d-v-cache-cpus-as-well-as-apus-at-ces-2026/
