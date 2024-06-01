AMD Expected to Announce Ryzen 5000XT CPUs at Computex

Pretty cool

"Although it has been rumoured for a little while now that AMD might be launching Ryzen 5000XT CPUs, that rumour just got some added fuel to the fire courtesy of @CodeCommando_ on X/Twitter. The leaker provided a somewhat pixelated screenshot of two new AM4 CPUs, namely the Ryzen 9 5900XT and the Ryzen 7 5800XT. This is one less CPU compared to the Ryzen 3000XT series that AMD launched in 2020 and it looks like the benefits on offer are similar as well. Both chips are 105 Watt parts and have a maximum boost speed of 4.8 GHz, but this is where the similarities end. The Ryzen 9 5900XT has a rather odd SKU name, as it has the same max boost clock as the Ryzen 9 5900X, but the same core and cache count as the Ryzen 5950X."

1717213673436.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323047/amd-expected-to-announce-ryzen-5000xt-cpus-at-computex
 
There are multiple reasons for these CPUs. The platform is mature, stable, low cost and popular. It's likely cheap for motherboard makers to continue to make the motherboards which will make them happy. The yields on the CPUs themselves have to be very high at this point in the product's lifecycle which means a lot of usable CPUs per wafer as well as high quality samples. The cost to make the CPUs is quite low at this point compared to what they were so even with lower prices AMD will still be pulling good profit. It's also a way to continue taking marketshare away from Intel. They aren't the fastest CPUs out there but they're still more than enough for the vast majority of uses. With the new product distinction AMD gets to command slightly higher prices than before for what amounts to the exact same product.

AMD may still be required to continue using the node they are produced on by contract or they're keeping the orders going for another reason.

For all we know, yields may be too good to continue selling the old 5900x and the 5900xt is a replacement despite having the same number of cores as the 5950x. The 5800x may also be retired for the 5800xt with the only difference being an extra 100mhz clock speed.

I highly doubt these new CPU announcements have anything to do with motherboard stock sitting on shelves.
 
Tactlesss said:
Has am4 lasted as long as either socket 7 or 775 yet?
Because I'm getting flashbacks to that era
Click to expand...

A quick look around says socket 7 was introduced in 1995 k6-iii was released in 1999. Wikipedia says AM4 launched in lat 2016, but Zen came out early 2017. AMD is not only continuing to make AM4 chips, but they're also making new SKUs; so yeah, AM4 is longer than socket 7.

The pace of computing has slowed a lot though, so not totally the same.
 
Lakados said:
My guess is there’s an abundance of DDR4 and AM4 boards sitting on store shelves and it’s upsetting AIBs and Retailers so this is AMD putting a “new” product on the market to drive some sales on older parts for budget systems.
Click to expand...

I would have thought by now they would have phased out most production of AM4 boards. $360 for a 16 core CPU is not a bad deal though, but I am going to assume that screen shot is inaccurate.
 
Is it speculation that they are making them and that they are new ?

Could they be old stock they try to sell, and creating an XT brand for those one way to go through it ?

What is the supposed difference between a 5900xt and a bad chip that tried to be a 5950x but did not boost up to 4.9 GHZ ? but had all its core working and was not sold down as a 5900x disabling artificially 2 cores yet ?

They could be new with not only a giant AM4 board base but also a giant amount of them on 1xxx-2xxx-3xxx that could upgrade, but could be old stock.
 
Flogger23m said:
I would have thought by now they would have phased out most production of AM4 boards. $360 for a 16 core CPU is not a bad deal though, but I am going to assume that screen shot is inaccurate.
Click to expand...
Stopped producing and still have unsold are slightly different things.
 
LukeTbk said:
Is it speculation that they are making them and that they are new ?

Could they be old stock they try to sell, and creating an XT brand for those one way to go through it ?

What is the supposed difference between a 5900xt and a bad chip that tried to be a 5950x but did not boost up to 4.9 GHZ ? but had all its core working and was not sold down as a 5900x disabling artificially 2 cores yet ?

They could be new with not only a giant AM4 board base but also a giant amount of them on 1xxx-2xxx-3xxx that could upgrade, but could be old stock.
Click to expand...
Probably chips that didn’t quite pass binning or maybe it’s launched with the C cores as a small scale test launch for budget barely supported hardware.
 
If you are building a new system then you should be able to get a cheap AM4 motherboard with cheap RAM & pair it with the $290 6750 xt 12gb

So a good deal for those looking for value rather than the bleeding edge
 
Marees said:
If you are building a new system then you should be able to get a cheap AM4 motherboard with cheap RAM & pair it with the $290 6750 xt 12gb

So a good deal for those looking for value rather than the bleeding edge
Click to expand...
The Ryzen 5000 series is more than capable at 1440p and below. Super easy to put together a solid 1080p for dirt, throw in options from the second hand market and you can do a lot for a little. Especially if you are working with a single monitor or using a TV as your primary display.
 
philb2 said:
Why is AMD releasing CPUs for an old socket?
Click to expand...
When manufacturers move to a new node the old nodes become vastly cheaper. If you're still selling every AM4 chip you make it would be ridiculous to leave those profit margins on the table when you can create a new SKU and keep selling it. Same goes for EYPC, and Threadripper. Dell for instance wouldn't have trouble selling any of that.

This is what it looked like 7 months ago. I would not be too surprised that sales of AM4 are still quite high.
1717278199964.png
 
Lakados said:
And a 5800x3d on just about any GPU that isn’t a 7900xt or faster will yield about the same performance.
Click to expand...
The 5700x3D can be found on Amazon for $200. The shocking thing is it's vastly more expensive off Ebay. As long as it has V-Cache, the gaming performance is really high. The motherboards are cheaper, the ram is cheaper. Good chance someone is just a bios upgrade away from being able to use one of these CPU's. The motherboard prices for AM5 is still in the stratosphere.
 
If you needed more power than a 5800x3D or 5700x3D (where this platform should have ended) you should really be considering AM5. I'll go as far as to say it makes zero sense to buy anything else.

This is stupid and you'll never change my mind.
 
