erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,062
Pretty cool
"Although it has been rumoured for a little while now that AMD might be launching Ryzen 5000XT CPUs, that rumour just got some added fuel to the fire courtesy of @CodeCommando_ on X/Twitter. The leaker provided a somewhat pixelated screenshot of two new AM4 CPUs, namely the Ryzen 9 5900XT and the Ryzen 7 5800XT. This is one less CPU compared to the Ryzen 3000XT series that AMD launched in 2020 and it looks like the benefits on offer are similar as well. Both chips are 105 Watt parts and have a maximum boost speed of 4.8 GHz, but this is where the similarities end. The Ryzen 9 5900XT has a rather odd SKU name, as it has the same max boost clock as the Ryzen 9 5900X, but the same core and cache count as the Ryzen 5950X."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323047/amd-expected-to-announce-ryzen-5000xt-cpus-at-computex
