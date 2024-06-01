AMD Expected to Announce Ryzen 5000XT CPUs at Computex

There are multiple reasons for these CPUs. The platform is mature, stable, low cost and popular. It's likely cheap for motherboard makers to continue to make the motherboards which will make them happy. The yields on the CPUs themselves have to be very high at this point in the product's lifecycle which means a lot of usable CPUs per wafer as well as high quality samples. The cost to make the CPUs is quite low at this point compared to what they were so even with lower prices AMD will still be pulling good profit. It's also a way to continue taking marketshare away from Intel. They aren't the fastest CPUs out there but they're still more than enough for the vast majority of uses. With the new product distinction AMD gets to command slightly higher prices than before for what amounts to the exact same product.



AMD may still be required to continue using the node they are produced on by contract or they're keeping the orders going for another reason.



For all we know, yields may be too good to continue selling the old 5900x and the 5900xt is a replacement despite having the same number of cores as the 5950x. The 5800x may also be retired for the 5800xt with the only difference being an extra 100mhz clock speed.



I highly doubt these new CPU announcements have anything to do with motherboard stock sitting on shelves.