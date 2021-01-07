erek
""Our high-performance products and long-term roadmaps have placed AMD on a significant growth trajectory," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "Aligning and expanding our senior leadership team around our highest-priority growth opportunities will continue the momentum we have built across our business in 2021 and beyond.""
https://www.techpowerup.com/276888/amd-expands-senior-leadership-team
