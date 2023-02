AMD Executives Receive Large Bonuses Amid Industry Downturn

Chump change?"Compared with Intel, AMD doesn’t have as much of a semiconductor manufacturing burden. It is more nimble and light after divesting manufacturing operations and the massive investments needed to build and maintain a competitive foundry business. On the flip side, when the boom comes, AMD chipmaking partners will make hay and demand higher prices for their in-demand services.For Intel employees currently enduring pay cuts, subsidies from multiple governments worldwide should help make the largest Intel investments successful in their respective locations. Intel also cut its long-standing dividend to free more cash for investment amidst its belt-tightening exercises, and also recently told employees that it will reverse its pay cuts later this year . That means that, as the cycle turns, the lean times could be followed by times of plenty, especially if Intel's drastic turnaround plan, which includes a pivot to the IDM 2.0 model , comes to fruition."Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-execs-bonus-checks