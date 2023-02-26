AMD Executives Receive Large Bonuses Amid Industry Downturn

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,596
Chump change?
"Compared with Intel, AMD doesn’t have as much of a semiconductor manufacturing burden. It is more nimble and light after divesting manufacturing operations and the massive investments needed to build and maintain a competitive foundry business. On the flip side, when the boom comes, AMD chipmaking partners will make hay and demand higher prices for their in-demand services.
For Intel employees currently enduring pay cuts, subsidies from multiple governments worldwide should help make the largest Intel investments successful in their respective locations. Intel also cut its long-standing dividend to free more cash for investment amidst its belt-tightening exercises, and also recently told employees that it will reverse its pay cuts later this year. That means that, as the cycle turns, the lean times could be followed by times of plenty, especially if Intel's drastic turnaround plan, which includes a pivot to the IDM 2.0 model, comes to fruition."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-execs-bonus-checks
