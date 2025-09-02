AMD EPYC SP7 “Venice” CPUs With Up To 256 Zen 6 Cores Can Scale Up To 1400W Power, New Liquid-Cooled Cold Plates Pictured

erek
“AMD's EPYC Venice CPUs based on the Zen 6 core architecture will be the first to feature support on the SP7 platform. There will also be SP8 for entry-level platforms as detailed here. These chips will launch in the coming year and will compete with Intel's Clearwater Forest Xeon E-Core and Diamond Rapids Xeon P-Corefamilies.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-epyc-sp7-venice-cpus-up-to-256-zen-6-cores-scale-up-to-1400w-power/
