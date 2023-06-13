AMD: EPYC "Genoa-X" CPUs With 1.1GB of L3 Cache Now Available

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,047
Pretty darn EPYC

"Alongside today’s EPYC 97x4 “Bergamo” announcement, AMD’s other big CPU announcement of the morning is that their large cache capacity “Genoa-X” EPYC processors are shipping now. First revealed by AMD back in June of last year, Genoa-X is AMD’s now obligatory V-cache equipped EPYC server CPU, augmenting the L3 cache capacity of AMD’s core complex dies by stacking a 64MB L3 V-cache die on top of each CCD. With this additional cache, a fully-equipped Genoa-X CPU can offer up to 1152MB of total L3 cache.

Genoa-X is the successor to AMD’s first-generation V-cache part, Milan-X. Like its predecessor, AMD is using cache die stacking to add further L3 cache to otherwise regular Genoa Zen 4 CCDs, giving AMD a novel way to produce a high-cache chip design without having to actually lay out an fab a complete separate die. In this case, with 12 CCDs on a Genoa/Genoa-X chip, this allows AMD to add 768MB of additional L3 cache to the chip."

1686691926695.png

Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/18914/amd-epyc-genoax-cpus-with-11gb-of-l3-cache-shipping-now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top