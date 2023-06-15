AMD EPYC 9754 CPU V-Ray Benchmarks Show Single Bergamo 42% Faster Than Dual Sapphire Rapids Chips

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,084
Nice
"The AMD EPYC 9754 "Bergamo" CPU alone was able to beat two AMD EPYC 9554 64-core Genoa CPUs with a small lead of 3.2% The Genoa CPUs feature a much higher boost clock of 3.75 GHz, 21% higher than Bergamo. The CPU also offered a 41% performance uplift over the EPYC 9654, the flagship Genoa chip which also offers a higher boost clock of 3.7 GHz. The CPU was also able to beat a dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8490H platform with a lead of 42%.
But that's just one chip, what happens when two AMD EPYC 9754 "Bergamo" CPUs are used? Well, the answer is a massive 50% lead over dual EPYC 9654 CPUs and a monstrous 2.37x increase over the dual Intel Sapphire Rapids flagship option. Even compared to the current fastest Threadripper Pro CPUs, the 5995WX in a 2-way configuration, the EPYC Bergamo dual-socket solution delivered a 2.42x increase in performance.
That's a mighty performance boost and what's more impressive is that the 50% performance boost over standard Genoa chips comes from a 33% increase in cores while featuring a much lower boost clock. AMD's EPYC Bergamo already being much faster than Intel's Sapphire Rapids may spell bad news for the upcoming Sierra Forest E-Core-only chips which are still a whole year away."
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-epyc-9754-...gamo-obliterates-intel-sapphire-rapids-genoa/
"The AMD EPYC 9754 "Bergamo" CPU alone was able to beat two AMD EPYC 9554 64-core Genoa CPUs with a small lead of 3.2% The Genoa CPUs feature a much higher boost clock of 3.75 GHz, 21% higher than Bergamo. The CPU also offered a 41% performance uplift over the EPYC 9654, the flagship Genoa chip which also offers a higher boost clock of 3.7 GHz. The CPU was also able to beat a dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8490H platform with a lead of 42%.
But that's just one chip, what happens when two AMD EPYC 9754 "Bergamo" CPUs are used? Well, the answer is a massive 50% lead over dual EPYC 9654 CPUs and a monstrous 2.37x increase over the dual Intel Sapphire Rapids flagship option. Even compared to the current fastest Threadripper Pro CPUs, the 5995WX in a 2-way configuration, the EPYC Bergamo dual-socket solution delivered a 2.42x increase in performance.
That's a mighty performance boost and what's more impressive is that the 50% performance boost over standard Genoa chips comes from a 33% increase in cores while featuring a much lower boost clock. AMD's EPYC Bergamo already being much faster than Intel's Sapphire Rapids may spell bad news for the upcoming Sierra Forest E-Core-only chips which are still a whole year away."
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-epyc-9754-...gamo-obliterates-intel-sapphire-rapids-genoa/