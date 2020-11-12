AMD EPYC 7763 64-Core 128-Thread Zen 3 CPU Flexes With 3.53GHz Clock

erek
"According to a couple of screenshots that were also posted (like the one above), the chip flexes 64 physical CPU core and 128 threads, same as what SANDRA indicated for the EPYC 7713. The screenshots also show it has having around a 2.45GHz base clock and 3.53GHz boost clock, along with 256MB of L3 cache and 32MB of L2 cache.
There are actually two of these CPUs running in the test setup, which equates to 128 cores and 256 threads of computing muscle working in tandem. Some of those specifications could change in the final silicon, though, as bear in mind that these are early samples. Faster clockspeeds are certainly a possibility, and maybe even a strong one.
It will be interesting to see how AMD's updated EPYC lineup ends up performing. Zen 3 is a stronger architecture compared to Zen 2, with AMD touting a 19 percent bump in instructions per clock. And in our own testing, the Ryzen 5000 series is beastly.
No release date for Milan has been announced, but we expect them to arrive before the end of 2020."
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-epyc-7763-64-core-128-thread-zen-3-cpu
