AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs Launched

https://wccftech.com/amd-epyc-4004-...perf-efficiency-2-8x-faster-in-crypto-mining/
AM5-socket Dual-channel Epyc CPUs with between 4 and 16 cores, ranging from 65 to 170W, and with a top speed of 5.7GHz. $149 to $699. Since they're on AM5, you get dual-channel RAM and "up to 28 PCIe 5" lanes. Up to DDR4-5200 MT/s RAM with ECC and 192GB capacity.
The slides say "optional USB4 add-in". The IOD, like the Ryzen one, has an RDNA2 iGPU, probably with only CUs but I didn't see a number. The slides show this aiming at the Xeon E2400 series.
AM5-socket Dual-channel Epyc CPUs with between 4 and 16 cores, ranging from 65 to 170W, and with a top speed of 5.7GHz. $149 to $699. Since they're on AM5, you get dual-channel RAM and "up to 28 PCIe 5" lanes. Up to DDR4-5200 MT/s RAM with ECC and 192GB capacity.
The slides say "optional USB4 add-in". The IOD, like the Ryzen one, has an RDNA2 iGPU, probably with only CUs but I didn't see a number. The slides show this aiming at the Xeon E2400 series.