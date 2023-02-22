AMD Envisions Stacked DRAM on top of Compute Chiplets in the Near Future

Pretty cool interface

“AMD envisions that the high-density server processor of the near-future will have many layers of DRAM stacked on top of logic chips. Such a method of stacking conserves both PCB and substrate real-estate, allowing chip-designers to cram even more cores and memory per socket.”

1677039724028.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305060/...on-top-of-compute-chiplets-in-the-near-future
 
