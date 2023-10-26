AMD drops Vulkan support for Polaris and Vega

Guess we'll have to live with high prices for video cards for a couple of... well... decades.
 
They are no longer supporting AMDVLK for Linux drivers. This is to match them dropping support for Windows as well. The Linux community didn't bat an eye because nobody uses AMDVLK. Everyone uses the Valve backed RADV, which has been superior forever. This is a dick move since Vega graphics were sold in more recent products like their mobile processors. I think even some of their newer mobile 7000 series has Vega graphics in them.
 
DukenukemX said:
I had somebody ask me why I was so irritated that Vega kept popping up in APUs and mobile chips. This is why.

The release of RDNA1 should have been the end of the road for new consumer Vega products in any form.
 
DukenukemX said:
Yeah the 7030 series...
https://hardwarenexus.com/amd-official-website-lists-ryzen-7030-mobile-series/

Which launched in January of this year, some 9 months ago.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
They'll be supported until the final Intel machines are considered vintage.
The 2019 Mac Pro was sold until 2023, so roughly another 5 years from now.
EDIT: Though to be clear, Apple doesn't support Vulkan anyway, soooo.... kind of a moot point.
They don't support Vulkan, they depreciated OGL support early, they don't support Nvidia web drivers anymore....But they support Metal, an API that only Apple support. Meanwhile Apple's own compatibility layer cannot be used to port games, it's to be used for testing only.

More power won't save gaming under Apple silicon I'm afraid.
 
Mazzspeed said:
Metal is the API that is making more money than the others in terms of gaming. As the mobile market has exceeded the desktop PC gaming segment in terms of money.
PC users keep wanting to make it sound like Metal is some crazy unknown API, and it's not. It's easy to program for, easy to port to, and like all the other API's has wrappers. Heck, if you are using UE5 as an example, Metal is supported natively. There isn't a reason why every UE5 game isn't also on Mac other than devs don't want to support it.

Mac gaming won't be successful mostly because there isn't enough Mac hardware out in the world; I don't foresee a ton of gamers moving over to Mac hardware vs PC hardware, and there is the chicken/egg problem for devs. Not enough gamers, not enough market share, therefore not enough profit to make it worth while.

However, Assassins Creed Valhalla is coming to both iOS and MacOS, as is RE:8, The RE remakes, and Death Stranding. And I think those titles will show the viability of Mac as a platform in terms of performance. But they will do little to change the current overall trajectory. Apple will have to start their own dev team or start paying a lot more devs to port. And I currently don't foresee that happening.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
Guess what? That doesn't matter. Mobile gaming only counts for mobile gaming. Just because it's called gaming, doesn't mean it shares the same market as console and PC gaming. If that were the case then everyone would stop making PC and console games and just make mobile games.
PC users keep wanting to make it sound like Metal is some crazy unknown API, and it's not.
How many games on Windows, Linux, and Android have you seen with Metal?
It's easy to program for, easy to port to, and like all the other API's has wrappers.
You know what's easier? Vulkan! Why? Because every platform uses it. With iOS and MacOS you either code in Metal or you code in Metal. If Apple supported Vulkan, then developers only ever need to code in Vulkan because it literally works on every OS.
Heck, if you are using UE5 as an example, Metal is supported natively. There isn't a reason why every UE5 game isn't also on Mac other than devs don't want to support it.
You know what else UE5 supports? VULKAN!
However, Assassins Creed Valhalla is coming to both iOS and MacOS, as is RE:8, The RE remakes, and Death Stranding. And I think those titles will show the viability of Mac as a platform in terms of performance. But they will do little to change the current overall trajectory. Apple will have to start their own dev team or start paying a lot more devs to port. And I currently don't foresee that happening.
Mac has always had these stand out games that never propelled it. Halo was on Mac when it was first released and that didn't do jack for Apple.
pendragon1 said:
on linux...
This is more of a problem for Windows than Linux. Dropping support for Vega at this point is just going to piss off a lot of customers. Not just Vega 56 or 64 owners, but the plethora of desktop and mobile chips that still come with Vega graphics, and you can still buy. A quick look shows that Vega based GPU's stopped getting drivers since August of this year. If AMD didn't want to support Vega, then they should have included RDNA1 & 2 into their APU's instead of Vega when it was relevant. If you're a Windows user, just install the Omega drivers. They've done wonders for older AMD GPU's. At some point the Omega drivers maybe the go to driver for AMD owners on Windows, which again doesn't look good on AMD's driver reputation.

As a Linux user, this has no effect on me and probably most other users. The default Vulkan driver is RADV, and nobody pursued AMDVLK because it sucks compared to RADV. The stupid thing is AMDVLK is open source, so if someone wanted to they could continue to add support. They won't because again AMDVLK sucks. When AMD switched over to AMDGPU as their driver on Linux, they didn't add support for GCN1 based GPU's, but the community did. I won't be surprised if AMD creates another driver for Linux that only supports RDNA2+ based GPUs, because it seems AMD wants to distance themselves from older products.
 
Just a few things here, MoltenVK usage is small, what is far more common is Metal on Vulkan.
Metal is easier to use than Vulkan is by a long shot, and Vulkan native is rarely seen outside of Android and Linux due to how pedantic it is about GPU and system Architecture.
Also the number one source of Vulkan implementation comes from VKD3D, which is the DX12 to Vulkan translation library.

Vulkan is famous for how much of a PITA it is to deal with, super powerful and super flexible but incredibly difficult to get right, rarely worth the cost investment.

If it were easy Vulkan would be the default language of choice as it works on PC, Linux, and supports porting to Metal, PSApi, DX12, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES. But it’s not, because it isn’t and wishing won’t make it so, and sadly the number of developers willing to put in the work for it natively decreases year by year not increases.

Apples work with Metal is steadily improving, its biggest weakness is its terrible shader implementation, and garbage support for HLSL. Both topics Apple is actively working on and has actively hired people knowledgeable in the field to fix.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
And globally, Android smashes iOS in terms of market share. Android does not support metal, and Android has more games under Google's Play Store than Apple has under their App Store - I actually wouldn't be at all surprised if this was due in part to Apple's insistence on running their own proprietary API for their devices, while Vulkan runs on almost anything.

However I do agree that Apple are trying to make the Mac a desktop iPad.

https://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share

https://42matters.com/stats

UnknownSouljer said:
All of which run under Linux as well as they run under Windows. The fact that the CS2 Apple port was dropped like a hot potato under MacOS doesn't reflect well, especially when the Linux port has seen numerous updates and is now playing very well under the Vulkan API.

If Apple were serious about gaming, they'd stop trying to introduce yet another API that only works on Apple devices and adopt native Vulkan.
 
Mazzspeed said:
I was referring to the number that matters, which is revenue. It's well known that Apple is making money off of the app store at a rate far higher than the Google Play store. In fact, Apple is the biggest "game dev" by revenue.

If you're a game dev and you want to make money, it's on the Apple app store.

Secondly quantity of apps doesn't really matter here. The Play Store is full of shovel ware.
Mazzspeed said:
They're coming to Apple as native apps. That's the point in paying for them. Not under any form of emulation.
Mazzspeed said:
On this we agree. Valve has direct stats in terms of how many players were playing CS on Macs. And unsurprisingly it was low. However it was kind of a dick move to take away CS:GO which is Mac supported and replace it with a game that's not. Also annoyingly Valve already more-or-less finished the code. macOS was part of the CS2 beta.
Mazzspeed said:
Great. I have zero interest in commenting on Linux and my comment had nothing to do with Linux.
Mazzspeed said:
If Apple "was serious" about gaming, they'd stop making custom hardware, stop making a custom OS, and sell another competitor to HP and Dell.

All of which is missing the point. They play in a different market with a very different set of competitive advantages. For some reason you think my bringing up iOS is unrelated.
Metal is a well known API. That was the first point and the reason why I brought up iOS.
Second, sending things to Metal via a wrapper or using engines that already support it exist (UE5 and Unity both). Meaning there isn't really any more work to be done there. You bring up Vulkan, MoltenVK already exists.
Third, the code base matters not-at-all to end users. If Apple wants game devs, they pay for game devs. Which as stated is already happening. Native games are coming to Mac.
Fourth to reiterate, the issue isn't with the development side, it's actually having gamers that want to game on the platform. All of the dev stuff in the scheme of things isn't that difficult.

So if you have something to actually say about those points, great, but you're not really answering any of them directly. If your point is "Apple can't get games on Mac", for the most part, at this point I agree. And I said as such.
 
Lakados said:
Vulkan is rarely seen outside of Android and Linux because DirectX is the most dominate API. DirectX dominates because of Xbox.
Yes, and that's one of the reasons why Vulkan has tools like SPIR-V, because Direct3D dominates.
Assuming this is true, is it easier for developers to now also learn Metal, Vulkan, and Direct3D?
standards.png

Baulder's Gate 3, Counter Strike 2, and Total War Warhammer III are notable games that came out recently that utilize Vulkan. According to this list, there are 203 Vulkan games. Compared to the 138 games ported to Apple which use Metal. Most of those games happen to also be ported to Linux, which means developers porting their games using the Metal API are working twice as hard because Apple doesn't support Vulkan.
As opposed to Apple just implemented Vulkan into MacOS and being done with it. Apple is their own worst enemy when it comes to helping developers port their software to MacOS.
UnknownSouljer said:
And yet, there are still more games on Android than on iOS. Not just because of the Play store either.
And iOS doesn't have shovel ware? You said it yourself that iOS makes more money, so obviously shovel ware will be on iOS.
Guess what Wine stands for? "Wine Is Not an Emulator" Guess what Apple's tool kit is using?
Click to expand...
Which has always been a band-aid solution to a long term problem. Apple can pay for as many developers as they want to port games to MacOS, but no developer will do it otherwise because Metal/ARM sucks and Apple's market share is too low.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
Not that this disagrees with your point, but a Minecraft youtuber I watch with ~9M subs got an M1 or M2 mac this year to play the game (hilariously, that replaces an i9-10980XE system he was using because he incorrectly thought more cores were more important for Minecraft than single-threaded performance.)
 
DukenukemX said:
standards.png
I'm not sure if any company that develops a standard necessarily cares about having "one universal standard". What muddies the waters significantly is the free market and competition. Everyone wants to control the next "universal" standard because that makes them have a competitive advantage.

There's also a point to be made that no one cares about what standard is the most flexible and powerful. They want the one they can get up and running with in a few hours with a reasonable product, rather than some min-maxed mess of 3 years of code. Otherwise we could just write everything in assembly. I've been able to make tweaks to (inconsequential) code before to make it more performant in assembly. Would I ever recommend it? Lol no.

If Vulkan is seen as the "assembly" version of a graphics API, it's doomed to either fail or have a million wrappers live on top of it.
 
DukenukemX said:
Well, Metal came first, and was in use nearly 2 full years before Vulkan was available, and why doesn’t Kronos just do better with Vulkan and make Apple want to use it?

Apple is actually very good with developer support, Apple's biggest problem is there aren’t enough of them in the wild to bother with. M1 seems to have changed that so we will likely see more coming in the future.

Valve, Intel, AMD, and Nvidia have done more to make Vulkan usable than Kronos has, I would say that Vulkan's greatest enemy is Kronos itself, and Broadcom, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and ARM proper need to stop making minor undocumented changes to their Vulkan implementations as surprises for developers to discover.
 
