AMD drops Vulkan support for Polaris and Vega

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-off...t-for-polaris-and-vega-architectures-on-linux
Probably not unrelated to the layoffs at the Shanghai facility.
Probably not unrelated to the layoffs at the Shanghai facility.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
How are they dripping it exactly?
I had somebody ask me why I was so irritated that Vega kept popping up in APUs and mobile chips. This is why.They are no longer supporting AMDVLK for Linux drivers. This is to match them dropping support for Windows as well. The Linux community didn't bat an eye because nobody uses AMDVLK. Everyone uses the Valve backed RADV, which has been superior forever. This is a dick move since Vega graphics were sold in more recent products like their mobile processors. I think even some of their newer mobile 7000 series has Vega graphics in them.
Yeah the 7030 series...They are no longer supporting AMDVLK for Linux drivers. This is to match them dropping support for Windows as well. The Linux community didn't bat an eye because nobody uses AMDVLK. Everyone uses the Valve backed RADV, which has been superior forever. This is a dick move since Vega graphics were sold in more recent products like their mobile processors. I think even some of their newer mobile 7000 series has Vega graphics in them.
Makes more sense, but with all these tech buzzwords these days, it’s hard for the every man to stay on the bleeding edge of things.I think that was intended to say "dropping".
That's what I get for posting from my phone during a meeting that should have been an emailMakes more sense, but with all these tech buzzwords these days, it’s hard for the every man to stay on the bleeding edge of things.
How dare you try to liven this place up.That's what I get for posting from my phone during a meeting that should have been an email
Well, I may have to limit my posts to when I am on the can because then I have time to spell check.How dare you try to liven this place up.
I would say yes if AMD weren’t releasing new products in 2023 with Vega GPUs.If the job his made by others for free and better.... (and for nearly certain for the relevant lifetime of those products)
They'll be supported until the final Intel machines are considered vintage.so Mac OS support will continue?
They'll be supported until the final Intel machines are considered vintage.
The 2019 Mac Pro was sold until 2023, so roughly another 5 years from now.
EDIT: Though to be clear, Apple doesn't support Vulkan anyway, soooo.... kind of a moot point.
Sarcasm doesn’t post wellThey'll be supported until the final Intel machines are considered vintage.
The 2019 Mac Pro was sold until 2023, so roughly another 5 years from now.
EDIT: Though to be clear, Apple doesn't support Vulkan anyway, soooo.... kind of a moot point.
Metal is the API that is making more money than the others in terms of gaming. As the mobile market has exceeded the desktop PC gaming segment in terms of money.They don't support Vulkan, they depreciated OGL support early, they don't support Nvidia web drivers anymore....But they support Metal, an API that only Apple support. Meanwhile Apple's own compatibility layer cannot be used to port games, it's to be used for testing only.
More power won't save gaming under Apple silicon I'm afraid.
Guess what? That doesn't matter. Mobile gaming only counts for mobile gaming. Just because it's called gaming, doesn't mean it shares the same market as console and PC gaming. If that were the case then everyone would stop making PC and console games and just make mobile games.Metal is the API that is making more money than the others in terms of gaming. As the mobile market has exceeded the desktop PC gaming segment in terms of money.
How many games on Windows, Linux, and Android have you seen with Metal?PC users keep wanting to make it sound like Metal is some crazy unknown API, and it's not.
You know what's easier? Vulkan! Why? Because every platform uses it. With iOS and MacOS you either code in Metal or you code in Metal. If Apple supported Vulkan, then developers only ever need to code in Vulkan because it literally works on every OS.It's easy to program for, easy to port to, and like all the other API's has wrappers.
You know what else UE5 supports? VULKAN!Heck, if you are using UE5 as an example, Metal is supported natively. There isn't a reason why every UE5 game isn't also on Mac other than devs don't want to support it.
Mac has always had these stand out games that never propelled it. Halo was on Mac when it was first released and that didn't do jack for Apple.However, Assassins Creed Valhalla is coming to both iOS and MacOS, as is RE:8, The RE remakes, and Death Stranding. And I think those titles will show the viability of Mac as a platform in terms of performance. But they will do little to change the current overall trajectory. Apple will have to start their own dev team or start paying a lot more devs to port. And I currently don't foresee that happening.
This is more of a problem for Windows than Linux. Dropping support for Vega at this point is just going to piss off a lot of customers. Not just Vega 56 or 64 owners, but the plethora of desktop and mobile chips that still come with Vega graphics, and you can still buy. A quick look shows that Vega based GPU's stopped getting drivers since August of this year. If AMD didn't want to support Vega, then they should have included RDNA1 & 2 into their APU's instead of Vega when it was relevant. If you're a Windows user, just install the Omega drivers. They've done wonders for older AMD GPU's. At some point the Omega drivers maybe the go to driver for AMD owners on Windows, which again doesn't look good on AMD's driver reputation.on linux...
Just a few things here, MoltenVK usage is small, what is far more common is Metal on Vulkan.Guess what? That doesn't matter. Mobile gaming only counts for mobile gaming. Just because it's called gaming, doesn't mean it shares the same market as console and PC gaming. If that were the case then everyone would stop making PC and console games and just make mobile games.
How many games on Windows, Linux, and Android have you seen with Metal?
You know what's easier? Vulkan! Why? Because every platform uses it. With iOS and MacOS you either code in Metal or you code in Metal. If Apple supported Vulkan, then developers only ever need to code in Vulkan because it literally works on every OS.
You know what else UE5 supports? VULKAN!
Mac has always had these stand out games that never propelled it. Halo was on Mac when it was first released and that didn't do jack for Apple.
This is more of a problem for Windows than Linux. Dropping support for Vega at this point is just going to piss off a lot of customers. Not just Vega 56 or 64 owners, but the plethora of desktop and mobile chips that still come with Vega graphics, and you can still buy. A quick look shows that Vega based GPU's stopped getting drivers since August of this year. If AMD didn't want to support Vega, then they should have included RDNA1 & 2 into their APU's instead of Vega when it was relevant. If you're a Windows user, just install the Omega drivers. They've done wonders for older AMD GPU's. At some point the Omega drivers maybe the go to driver for AMD owners on Windows, which again doesn't look good on AMD's driver reputation.
As a Linux user, this has no effect on me and probably most other users. The default Vulkan driver is RADV, and nobody pursued AMDVLK because it sucks compared to RADV. The stupid thing is AMDVLK is open source, so if someone wanted to they could continue to add support. They won't because again AMDVLK sucks. When AMD switched over to AMDGPU as their driver on Linux, they didn't add support for GCN1 based GPU's, but the community did. I won't be surprised if AMD creates another driver for Linux that only supports RDNA2+ based GPUs, because it seems AMD wants to distance themselves from older products.
Metal is the API that is making more money than the others in terms of gaming. As the mobile market has exceeded the desktop PC gaming segment in terms of money.
However, Assassins Creed Valhalla is coming to both iOS and MacOS, as is RE:8, The RE remakes, and Death Stranding.
I was referring to the number that matters, which is revenue. It's well known that Apple is making money off of the app store at a rate far higher than the Google Play store. In fact, Apple is the biggest "game dev" by revenue.And globally, Android smashes iOS in terms of market share. Android does not support metal, and Android has more games under Google's Play Store than Apple has under their App Store - I actually wouldn't be at all surprised if this was due in part to Apple's insistence on running their own proprietary API for their devices, while Vulkan runs on almost anything.
However I do agree that Apple are trying to make the Mac a desktop iPad.
https://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share
https://42matters.com/stats
They're coming to Apple as native apps. That's the point in paying for them. Not under any form of emulation.All of which run under Linux as well as they run under Windows.
On this we agree. Valve has direct stats in terms of how many players were playing CS on Macs. And unsurprisingly it was low. However it was kind of a dick move to take away CS:GO which is Mac supported and replace it with a game that's not. Also annoyingly Valve already more-or-less finished the code. macOS was part of the CS2 beta.The fact that the CS2 Apple port was dropped like a hot potato under MacOS doesn't reflect well,
Great. I have zero interest in commenting on Linux and my comment had nothing to do with Linux.especially when the Linux port has seen numerous updates and is now playing very well under the Vulkan API.
If Apple "was serious" about gaming, they'd stop making custom hardware, stop making a custom OS, and sell another competitor to HP and Dell.If Apple were serious about gaming, they'd stop trying to introduce yet another API that only works on Apple devices and adopt native Vulkan.
Vulkan is rarely seen outside of Android and Linux because DirectX is the most dominate API. DirectX dominates because of Xbox.Just a few things here, MoltenVK usage is small, what is far more common is Metal on Vulkan.
Metal is easier to use than Vulkan is by a long shot, and Vulkan native is rarely seen outside of Android and Linux due to how pedantic it is about GPU and system Architecture.
Yes, and that's one of the reasons why Vulkan has tools like SPIR-V, because Direct3D dominates.Also the number one source of Vulkan implementation comes from VKD3D, which is the DX12 to Vulkan translation library.
Assuming this is true, is it easier for developers to now also learn Metal, Vulkan, and Direct3D?Vulkan is famous for how much of a PITA it is to deal with, super powerful and super flexible but incredibly difficult to get right, rarely worth the cost investment.
Baulder's Gate 3, Counter Strike 2, and Total War Warhammer III are notable games that came out recently that utilize Vulkan. According to this list, there are 203 Vulkan games. Compared to the 138 games ported to Apple which use Metal. Most of those games happen to also be ported to Linux, which means developers porting their games using the Metal API are working twice as hard because Apple doesn't support Vulkan.If it were easy Vulkan would be the default language of choice as it works on PC, Linux, and supports porting to Metal, PSApi, DX12, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES. But it’s not, because it isn’t and wishing won’t make it so, and sadly the number of developers willing to put in the work for it natively decreases year by year not increases.
As opposed to Apple just implemented Vulkan into MacOS and being done with it. Apple is their own worst enemy when it comes to helping developers port their software to MacOS.Apples work with Metal is steadily improving, its biggest weakness is its terrible shader implementation, and garbage support for HLSL. Both topics Apple is actively working on and has actively hired people knowledgeable in the field to fix.
And yet, there are still more games on Android than on iOS. Not just because of the Play store either.I was referring to the number that matters, which is revenue. It's well known that Apple is making money off of the app store at a rate far higher than the Google Play store. In fact, Apple is the biggest "game dev" by revenue.
If you're a game dev and you want to make money, it's on the Apple app store.
And iOS doesn't have shovel ware? You said it yourself that iOS makes more money, so obviously shovel ware will be on iOS.Secondly quantity of apps doesn't really matter here. The Play Store is full of shovel ware.
Guess what Wine stands for? "Wine Is Not an Emulator" Guess what Apple's tool kit is using?They're coming to Apple as native apps. That's the point in paying for them. Not under any form of emulation.
Which has always been a band-aid solution to a long term problem. Apple can pay for as many developers as they want to port games to MacOS, but no developer will do it otherwise because Metal/ARM sucks and Apple's market share is too low.Third, the code base matters not-at-all to end users. If Apple wants game devs, they pay for game devs. Which as stated is already happening. Native games are coming to Mac.
Not that this disagrees with your point, but a Minecraft youtuber I watch with ~9M subs got an M1 or M2 mac this year to play the game (hilariously, that replaces an i9-10980XE system he was using because he incorrectly thought more cores were more important for Minecraft than single-threaded performance.)Mac gaming won't be successful mostly because there isn't enough Mac hardware out in the world; I don't foresee a ton of gamers moving over to Mac hardware vs PC hardware, and there is the chicken/egg problem for devs. Not enough gamers, not enough market share, therefore not enough profit to make it worth while.
Assuming this is true, is it easier for developers to now also learn Metal, Vulkan, and Direct3D?
Well, Metal came first, and was in use nearly 2 full years before Vulkan was available, and why doesn’t Kronos just do better with Vulkan and make Apple want to use it?As opposed to Apple just implemented Vulkan into MacOS and being done with it. Apple is their own worst enemy when it comes to helping developers port their software to MacOS.