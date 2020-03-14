AMD Drops Ryzen 3000 Pricing by up to $50

Spidey329

This seems good, but the prices have been down on e-tailers for a bit, so don't expect a drastic change if you were recently looking. I looked last month and they were this low for the 3600/3700 stuff. It was surprising to me because the 3-series and 2-series were pretty close in price.

Seems AMD is just making it official.

*Edit*
Just checked CamelCamelCamel and quite a few have been down there since Feb.
 
