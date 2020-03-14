AMD Drops Ryzen 3000 Pricing by up to $50

When you have them on the ropes, keep punching till the ref blows the whistle.
Just in time to build an AMD box while self quarantining.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15615/amd-kicks-off-3rd-generation-desktop-ryzen-promotions-up-to-50-off
Plus qualifying purchases will get 3 months of XBox game pass for free.
https://www.amd.com/en/gaming/game-bundle
Just in time to build an AMD box while self quarantining.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15615/amd-kicks-off-3rd-generation-desktop-ryzen-promotions-up-to-50-off
Plus qualifying purchases will get 3 months of XBox game pass for free.
https://www.amd.com/en/gaming/game-bundle