AMD Driver Support for NUC, IBOX, and Radeon Mobile Vega 8

nekrosoft13

I'm really done with AMD drivers!

So I have 3 products with AMD graphical hardware.
Intel NUC Hades Canyon with AMD Radeon Vega something...
AsRock ibox with Radeon Embedded and Vega 8
Asus with Radeon Mobile and Vega 8

so little brief history
Hades Canyon is a mutant with SOC from Intel/AMD, First Intel was repacking AMD drivers then they stopped sometime in 2019, and Intel posted note that future drivers will be coming from AMD, and for 5 months or so they, last driver was 20.4.1 and that it... AMD decided is EOL
Now the Radeon Embedded with Vega 8, was receiving drivers for 6-7 months in the normal package, and then around 20.6.1 surprise, your hardware is not compatible, go use different driver package that gets updated once or twice a year.
Now Asus miniPC with Radeon Mobile and Vega 8, it was received drivers for a year or so, last driver that worked was 20.12.1, now 21.1.1 or 21.1.2 doesn't work, another big middle finger from AMD.

Its crazy how fast AMD is removing hardware support from these drivers.



the GPU/APU in the hades cayon is part of "Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics"
The GPU/APU in the asus is "AMD Ryzen™ Mobile processors with Radeon™ Vega graphics"
still listed as supported, yet they are not.

this kind of practice is why I will never spend any serious money on AMD GPU.

the melasy MX150 in my laptop is about 3 years is technically embdeed product and yet it still gets updates every 2-3 weeks, never gets excluded.
 
travm

nekrosoft13 said:
Sounds like you should have an issue with Intel, Asus, and Asrock....
Discrete AMD GPU's don't have this issue.
 
nekrosoft13

travm said:
Sounds like you should have an issue with Intel, Asus, and Asrock....
Discrete AMD GPU's don't have this issue.
Intel, Asrock, Asus does not write AMD drivers, even if they wanted they can't

All 3 products where supported by normal AMD radeon driver package, all 3 where getting monthly updates, until some ahole at AMD decided to cut off the support.
2 of the products in question are still mentioned as being a supported product on the 21.1.2 driver download page, blatant lie.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

nekrosoft13 said:
Intel, Asrock, Asus does not write AMD drivers, even if they wanted they can't

All 3 products where supported by normal AMD radeon driver package, all 3 where getting monthly updates, until some ahole at AMD decided to cut off the support.
2 of the products in question are still mentioned as being a supported product on the 21.1.2 driver download page, blatant lie.
So what actual problems are you having with the boxes?
 
lopoetve

Yes and no. Intel negotiated SOME contract (we don't know the details) with AMD for the graphics core. That certainly included support for some duration - initially, it appears that Intel was responsible for repacking the drivers. Later on AMD took that on. Contract seems to have expired, and no one negotiated an extension - so the question of who is responsible now is somewhat up in the air. Is it Intel, since it's their chip? Or AMD that provided a chunk of silicon and drivers under a support contract that seems to have expired?

Hard to say.
 
travm

nekrosoft13 said:
Intel, Asrock, Asus does not write AMD drivers, even if they wanted they can't

All 3 products where supported by normal AMD radeon driver package, all 3 where getting monthly updates, until some ahole at AMD decided to cut off the support.
2 of the products in question are still mentioned as being a supported product on the 21.1.2 driver download page, blatant lie.
AMD doesnt write drivers for ASUS, Intel, or Asrock hardware. Just because AMD manufactured a very small part of this system under contract, does not make it an AMD product.
 
nekrosoft13

travm said:
AMD doesnt write drivers for ASUS, Intel, or Asrock hardware. Just because AMD manufactured a very small part of this system under contract, does not make it an AMD product.
haha "AMD manufactured a very small part"
entire SOC is s small part?

ok, based on your logic, you should be using Saphire drivers for your Saphire card, you should be using XFX drivers for your XFX card, since AMD only made a tiny part of the card.
 
nekrosoft13

lopoetve said:
Yes and no. Intel negotiated SOME contract (we don't know the details) with AMD for the graphics core. That certainly included support for some duration - initially, it appears that Intel was responsible for repacking the drivers. Later on AMD took that on. Contract seems to have expired, and no one negotiated an extension - so the question of who is responsible now is somewhat up in the air. Is it Intel, since it's their chip? Or AMD that provided a chunk of silicon and drivers under a support contract that seems to have expired?

Hard to say.
yes, this one is a was a mess.

But doesn't excuse the AMD SOC with no support. And their website still clearly states "AMD Ryzen™ Mobile processors with Radeon™ Vega graphics" has support
 
lopoetve

nekrosoft13 said:
haha "AMD manufactured a very small part"
entire SOC is s small part?

ok, based on your logic, you should be using Saphire drivers for your Saphire card, you should be using XFX drivers for your XFX card, since AMD only made a tiny part of the card.
They manufactured a graphics core attached to a SoC, not the SoC...? Much like PowerVR used to make the graphics cores attached to TI OMAP SoCs... And TI was responsible for packaging the drivers that PowerVR sent them. The rest of the SoC is Intel (and whoever made the HBM memory - I honestly don't track that manufacturer set).
 
lopoetve

nekrosoft13 said:
yes, this one is a was a mess.

But doesn't excuse the AMD SOC with no support. And their website still clearly states "AMD Ryzen™ Mobile processors with Radeon™ Vega graphics" has support
Ok, so you DO have a valid point on those. I was mostly paying attention to the Hades Canyon part. Looking up the others.

edit: Yeah, the ASRock and ASUS parts are fair - those are 100% AMD, and dropping driver support early sucks. Looks like that's a Zen1 chip... so, 3.8 years or so. Not good look on that part. Kaby Lake G is a different beast though. That's not precisely on AMD.
 
nekrosoft13

lopoetve said:
Ok, so you DO have a valid point on those. I was mostly paying attention to the Hades Canyon part. Looking up the others.

edit: Yeah, the ASRock and ASUS parts are fair - those are 100% AMD, and dropping driver support early sucks. Looks like that's a Zen1 chip... so, 3.8 years or so. Not good look on that part. Kaby Lake G is a different beast though. That's not precisely on AMD.
one is V1605B, second is 3550h

V1605B is two years old
3550h is one year old
 
travm

Honestly this whining is tiring, do any of these devices no longer work because the newer drivers aren't supported?
This still has absolutely nothing to do with AMD GPU's.
 
