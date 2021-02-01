AMD Driver Support for NUC, IBOX, and Radeon Mobile Vega 8

I'm really done with AMD drivers!



So I have 3 products with AMD graphical hardware.

Intel NUC Hades Canyon with AMD Radeon Vega something...

AsRock ibox with Radeon Embedded and Vega 8

Asus with Radeon Mobile and Vega 8



so little brief history

Hades Canyon is a mutant with SOC from Intel/AMD, First Intel was repacking AMD drivers then they stopped sometime in 2019, and Intel posted note that future drivers will be coming from AMD, and for 5 months or so they, last driver was 20.4.1 and that it... AMD decided is EOL

Now the Radeon Embedded with Vega 8, was receiving drivers for 6-7 months in the normal package, and then around 20.6.1 surprise, your hardware is not compatible, go use different driver package that gets updated once or twice a year.

Now Asus miniPC with Radeon Mobile and Vega 8, it was received drivers for a year or so, last driver that worked was 20.12.1, now 21.1.1 or 21.1.2 doesn't work, another big middle finger from AMD.



Its crazy how fast AMD is removing hardware support from these drivers.







the GPU/APU in the hades cayon is part of "Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics"

The GPU/APU in the asus is "AMD Ryzen™ Mobile processors with Radeon™ Vega graphics"

still listed as supported, yet they are not.



this kind of practice is why I will never spend any serious money on AMD GPU.



the melasy MX150 in my laptop is about 3 years is technically embdeed product and yet it still gets updates every 2-3 weeks, never gets excluded.