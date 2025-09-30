  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

AMD Driver Leaks Fluid Motion Frames 3 Ahead of Official Announcement

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,561
"AMD first introduced AFMF 2 in July 2024, with version 2.1 launching in March 2025, so it is somewhat expected that AMD will soon launch AFMF 3, but it's unclear when the option will be exposed to the end user. So far, AFMF 2.1 has been available for AMD GPUs going all the way back to the Radeon RX 6000 series. PyTorch support, however, is currently only available for RX 7000 and 9000 series GPUs, so it remains to be seen if AMD will abandon the RX 6000 GPUs when it comes to AFMF 3. There is speculation that the driver will drop support for the RX 7000 series altogether, but several users on the forum note that they have installed the driver on their 7000 series GPUs without issue."

1759192920438.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341462/...otion-frames-3-ahead-of-official-announcement
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top