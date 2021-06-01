AMD Demonstrates Stacked 3D V-Cache Technology: 192 MB at 2 TB/sec

AMD put a 64MB cache chiplet on top of a Ryzen die, giving it 92MB of L3. They claim a bandwidth of 2TB/s, making faster but higher-latency than the L1. They claimed an average FPS increase of 15% in a mix of games (ranging from 4 to 25%) on a 5900x locked to 4GHz and having one of these extra cache dies, compared to an otherwise-identical system lacking the cache.