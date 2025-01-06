AMD Debuts Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 Powered by RDNA 4, and FSR 4

https://www.techpowerup.com/330549/...70-xt-and-rx-9070-powered-by-rdna-4-and-fsr-4

Details of RDNA4 were shared to the press and not during their keynote at CES. AMD changed the nomenclature to compare with NVIDIA's direct competitor, so it seems they believe it will be on par with a RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070. Products to be available to consumers sometime this quarter. No pricing info was revealed. AMD says raster performance of the 9070 XT will be similar to the 7900 XT, but ray tracing performance should be improved thanks to more dedicated hardware.

1736197336563.png


1736197376914.png
 
lol you can't make this shit up.

AMD can't keep a naming scheme to save themselves. They look like a desperate "Me Too, Me Too!"

"Simplify model system to match direct coopetitor compare"

So they rebrand their X070 card to compete with the 5060Ti 😂😂


Fuck, I remember back when I had faith in AMD to compete with Nvidia. I wanted them to win SO BAD. Now I just laugh. Radeon is such a failure.
 
this make it look the rumors of going at the 7900xt level (and not xtx or in between) to be about right, depending on blackwell performance could be all out of sync again...

I have some sympathie for the teams that need to come up with naming because of how many skus(Playstation is really nice naming, but in that regard got it really easy) that get released, CPU-mobile and so on, but still, I feel like Intel, AMD are not doing that great of a job.
 
Quite a "debut" with literally no hard specs or performance data. Still, hopefully it will be decent and price-competitive.
AMD Aren't confident at all in their product. They're so scared of Nvidia that it shows in their marketing. Everything they do now is a cheap imitation of what Nvidia does, even their product names are like that now.
 
FSR4 seems to be more like DLSS, hopefully it will see a larger increase in image quality output. Though it seems like it will be limited to the new GPUs.
 
They're so scared of Nvidia that it shows in their marketing.
I think this has more to do with pricing, they want to see what Nvidia does as opposed to repeat the last launch where the announced prices were too high but street prices were better.
 
I think this has more to do with pricing, they want to see what Nvidia does as opposed to repeat the last launch where the announced prices were too high but street prices were better.
was it not a month after nvidia announcement ?

https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/...f-neural-rendering-with-geforce-rtx-40-series
September 20, 2022


https://www.pcgamer.com/amd-radeon-rx-7900-xtx-xt-price-release-date-specs/
on November 3, 2022

the 4090 had launched by then I think... or articles were updated and I am getting the order wrong, I doubt nvidia lovelace pricing was seen as a surprisingly low and the reason they reduced price quickly, Ethereum stopping and the market going down quick (the lockdown boosted demand, mining stopping, mining used supply going into the market) probably more what was going on. Similar to a $900 4080 12gb that would have sold very well 6 month before its launch.
 
I think this has more to do with pricing, they want to see what Nvidia does as opposed to repeat the last launch where the announced prices were too high but street prices were better.
Once again, they are terrified of Nvidia. AMD won't price their products without first letting Daddy Nvidia take their cut.

AMD can't price their product for a value that they find fair: they are incapable of thinking for themselves and MUST price it as a bargain bin alternative to Nvidia.
 
I think this has more to do with pricing, they want to see what Nvidia does as opposed to repeat the last launch where the announced prices were too high but street prices were better.
I've seen people say oh, they want to see nVidia's prices and then price just below that. Um...they can't do that if their card doesn't even compete with the previous-gen high (not top) end nVidia offering. Needs to be significantly cheaper.
 
I've seen people say oh, they want to see nVidia's prices and then price just below that. Um...they can't do that if their card doesn't even compete with the previous-gen high (not top) end nVidia offering. Needs to be significantly cheaper.
they mean below the price of the performance tier.

i.e. if a 5060 nearly match the 9700xt, they can need to be sub 5060 price which is quite different than if they match a 5070
 
Yeah, personally I think AMD is waiting to see what Nvidia prices the 5000 series at. But, lets me honest.....it ain't going to matter because its hard to recommend AMD over Nvidia. Only going mid-range this round might be a mistake.

Now if they come out swinging and price the 9070xt at lets say $449 or $499....it "might" help with sales....
 
Needs to be significantly cheaper.
I completely agree they should look at this gen like consoles and sell them as close to break-even pricing and factor in long-tail and better yields for real profits. That plus Strix and they take 30+ percent market share in a year or two.

I don't feel like any of that's really controversial. AMD's main competition hasn't been Nvidia in years. AMD is AMD's main competition.
 
I completely agree they should look at this gen like consoles and sell them as close to break-even pricing
Depend on what we mean by break-even pricing, if we mean close to the price of making a single more marginal gpu that would be a complete new world.

Console make giant money to their maker after their sales, it is quite a different affair, GPU cost a fortune to design and then make nothing post sales.

If we mean end up all-around near 0% margin, that already pretty much AMD situation.:
small_amd-gaming-segment-slide.jpg


I don't feel like any of that's really controversial. AMD's main competition hasn't been Nvidia in years. AMD is AMD's main competition.
Sound quite controversial, and AMD main competition is Nvidia, one of the best company in the world.
 
Was there no way for them to schedule their keynote for after Nvidia? Why go first if you're not ready to put information out due to the competition? People shouldn't be bitching about FSR 4 being hardware locked as long as FSR 3.1 is still supported kind of like both versions of XeSS. They had to move on from a hardware perspective to support new ai upscaling tech. It's a good thing and it was time to rip the band-aid off.
 
It is wild that this is the same company that went from getting slapped around by Intel to being the ones doing the slapping. I don't think we will ever see the same turn around in the GPU space.
 
No, you misunderstand. AMD is AMD's main problem. Their most predictable trait as a company is fucking up a sure thing.
I feel this underestimate how hard trying to keep up with Nvidia is, look at Intel and how far AMD they are or Apple, it is extremely hard the endeavor they are engaging (I feel like).

Was there no way for them to schedule their keynote for after Nvidia?
Could have been a game of chicken with both wanting to go last and the people willing to go last had to face that humiliation to win the announcement price-date last race.
 
I don't feel like any of that's really controversial. AMD's main competition hasn't been Nvidia in years. AMD is AMD's main competition.
I don't know about that. The 7900 XTX is up there with the 4080, which is arguably the highest-tier "reasonable" card for most people (even that is pushing it, though). But yeah, they've already said they aren't competing at the top end this time. I'm just curious to see where these cards end up, price-wise and performance-wise. At least they have 16 GB VRAM...

I agree with your later post though, they are their own biggest obstacle, it seems.
 
Was there no way for them to schedule their keynote for after Nvidia? Why go first if you're not ready to put information out due to the competition? People shouldn't be bitching about FSR 4 being hardware locked as long as FSR 3.1 is still supported kind of like both versions of XeSS. They had to move on from a hardware perspective to support new ai upscaling tech. It's a good thing and it was time to rip the band-aid off.
Funny take considering most amd users roasted Nvidia for making a hard break for dlss frame generation ;).
 
I don't know about that. The 7900 XTX is up there with the 4080, which is arguably the highest-tier "reasonable" card for most people (even that is pushing it, though)
https://store.steampowered.com/hwsurvey/videocard/

4090 seem not in the different tier of popularity than those and we can imagine even more true in non-gaming pc usage.

I agree with your later post though, they are their own biggest obstacle, it seems.
When AMD gpu sales goes down it is not just gpu in general, we see Nvidia go up.

if we look when AMD market share declined, 2014 until the mining craze of 2018, that was Nvidia hitting 2 big homerun in a row with Maxwell and Pascal. Look how great Lovelace and the software stack was... And now nvidia talk of yearly cadence, using their giant R&D resource, that feel like a giant obstacle and costly to keep up with.
 
Disagree. The low fsr quality compared to dlss and the lack of strong raytracing puts the 7900XTX at a lower tier than the RTX 4080.
There's also a pretty significant price difference, though, given that you can get a 7900 XTX for ~$800 and you can't even get a 4080/4080 Super for under $1,200.
 
Funny take considering most amd users roasted Nvidia for making a hard break for dlss frame generation ;).
Well I think it's different tech right? FG can be done on basically any GPU and didn't need to be done the way Nvidia does it. AI Upscaling requires a specific type of accelerator AMD GPUs flat out didn't have until now. I don't think that AI upscaling can be done without dedicated hardware but I could be wrong. Either way, I'm fine with it as long as the non-ai stuff still gets improved as well.
 
There's also a pretty significant price difference, though, given that you can get a 7900 XTX for ~$800 and you can't even get a 4080/4080 Super for under $1,200.
That's because the 4080/s has been discontinued for a month+ as it's becoming last generation in a few hours. Please don't spread such obvious disingenuous crud. When it was in production, the prices were fairly close.
 
That's because the 4080/s has been discontinued for a month+ as it's becoming last generation in a few hours. Please don't spread such obvious disingenuous crud. When it was in production, the prices were fairly close.
The price difference was $200 at launch between the cards. The Super came way later and by then you could get the 7900 for cheaper.

Yes, it's different (worse?) now, but let's not pretend that $200 is nothing.
 
The price difference was $200 at launch between the cards. The Super came way later and by then you could get the 7900 for cheaper.

Yes, it's different (worse?) now, but let's not pretend that $200 is nothing.
20% isn't such a big deal when you're already spending $1000. Let's not pretend those cards were sold to people on a strict budget now.
 
20% isn't such a big deal when you're already spending $1000. Let's not pretend those cards were sold to people on a strict budget now.
I don't get what you're arguing. What card is the 7900 XTX competing against, in your opinion? You are talking about within 15% performance between the two cards, and around 20% price difference, as you pointed out. The closest competitor to the 7900 XTX is the 4080/Super.
 
I don't get what you're arguing. What card is the 7900 XTX competing against, in your opinion? You are talking about within 15% performance between the two cards, and around 20% price difference, as you pointed out. The closest competitor to the 7900 XTX is the 4080/Super.
Disagree. The low fsr quality compared to dlss and the lack of strong raytracing puts the 7900XTX at a lower tier than the RTX 4080.
Hence the justifiable price difference.
 
Hence the justifiable price difference.
You didn't answer the question. I said that the 7900 XTX was up there with 4080, you said disagree. I get you are talking about features/RT, but as far as price and performance they are competitors.
 
I mean other then Ray tracing (Which you dont even use when playing high framerate games) 7900xtx was a better buy than the 4080/4080 super. Higher rasterization, more memory etc etc.

When it comes to the 4000 series the 4080 was the worst card to buy.
 
I mean other then Ray tracing (Which you dont even use when playing high framerate games) 7900xtx was a better buy than the 4080/4080 super. Higher rasterization, more memory etc etc.

When it comes to the 4000 series the 4080 was the worst card to buy.
The 4080 was around linear in price perf to the 4090 actually. I use raytracing whenever available, and Dlss was superior IQ to the Radeon offerings.

I would never consider the Radeon with only the $200 price difference. Raster is equal on the two (Radeon vs 4080). Raytracing, which most eye candy games now support, was a blowout in the 4080's favor.

Also, the memory was irrelevant during this generation, and still is as even at 4k with DLSS q the 16gb is still plenty.
 
Not sure it could be argued otherwise, the 4080 was the direct competition of the 7900xtx (strange naming AMD convention aside), it was quite explicitly said by AMD marketing and interview of the time and priced (with the AMD rebate) that way. It was certainly not the 4090 or the 4070 and the 4080 was not slower enough at the time to make it a different tier.

And the $200 difference was relevant, lot of buyers were price sensitive at that price range (why were they not buying a 4090 then ?), some were not bought one of those only because the 4090 was sold-out too long or bought a 7900xtx to have the best non-nvidia gpu not to save money, but in general non 4090 buyer would tend to be price sensitive.
 
Last edited:
Not the way Nvidia's method works with lower latency.
Does the new Anti-lag 2 work with FG? I genuinely don't know. It'd have be benchmarked specifically for me to really give an opinion. Could 3000 series card owners run DLSS + Reflex + FG?
 
Last edited:
the 4080 was the direct competition of the 7900xtx
I didn't think that was under debate?. My point was there is a substantial quality difference between the two cards between raytracing perf and Dlss image quality. As far as cost you buy what you need.

If I only needed 4080 performance why would I even eye a 4090 when it was a linear price performance line? You don't. People who can actually afford these cards pretty much fall in with my own habits on that. We don't have FOMO or need to brag. Heck most don't even share what they have when gaming in discord etc. or on forums unless asked.

I could have afforded a 4090 laptop easily, but I didn't need more than the 4080 mobile so I didn't do it for 2560x1600 gaming while away.

Does the new Anti-lag 2 work with FG? I genuinely don't know. It'd have be benchmarked specifically for me to really give an opinion. Could 3000 series card owners run DLSS + Reflex + FG?
4000 ones can. Dlss frame generation isn't available on 3000 cards
 
I didn't think that was under debate?. My point was there is a substantial quality difference between the two cards between raytracing perf and Dlss image quality. As far as cost you buy what you need.

If I only needed 4080 performance why would I even eye a 4090 when it was a linear price performance line? You don't. People who can actually afford these cards pretty much fall in with my own habits on that. We don't have FOMO or need to brag. Heck most don't even share what they have when gaming in discord etc. or on forums unless asked.

I could have afforded a 4090 laptop easily, but I didn't need more than the 4080 mobile so I didn't do it for 2560x1600 gaming while away.


4000 ones can. Dlss frame generation isn't available on 3000 cards
No I meant DLSS + Reflex + FSRFG, the new AMD FG tech allows people to choose whatever upscaling tech they desire.
 
No I meant DLSS + Reflex + FSRFG, the new AMD FG tech allows people to choose whatever upscaling tech they desire.
Oh. Yes, you can per people I've seen try on Guru3d forums. I haven't tried as I moved to a 4080 mobile laptop for now.
 
