AMD Debuts Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 Powered by RDNA 4, and FSR 4

Not sure it could be argued otherwise, the 4080 was the direct competition of the 7900xtx (strange naming AMD convention aside), it was quite explicitly said by AMD marketing and interview of the time and priced (with the AMD rebate) that way. It was certainly not the 4090 or the 4070 and the 4080 was not slower enough at the time to make it a different tier.



And the $200 difference was relevant, lot of buyers were price sensitive at that price range (why were they not buying a 4090 then ?), some were not bought one of those only because the 4090 was sold-out too long or bought a 7900xtx to have the best non-nvidia gpu not to save money, but in general non 4090 buyer would tend to be price sensitive.