AMD Debuts Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 Powered by RDNA 4, and FSR 4

Details of RDNA4 were shared to the press and not during their keynote at CES. AMD changed the nomenclature to compare with NVIDIA's direct competitor, so it seems they believe it will be on par with a RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070. Products to be available to consumers sometime this quarter. No pricing info was revealed. AMD says raster performance of the 9070 XT will be similar to the 7900 XT, but ray tracing performance should be improved thanks to more dedicated hardware.
