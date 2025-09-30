  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD D2D Interconnect in "Zen 6" Gets Sea-of-Wires Upgrade

"By moving to many short parallel wires, AMD can eliminate repeated PHY work and reduce round-trip delays, while allowing raw bandwidth to scale by adding physical lanes. The approach also frees the area that was once consumed by large SERDES blocks, which could let CCDs, memory controllers, and accelerators sit closer together with lower communication cost. There are real tradeoffs to solve, though. Packing lots of parallel traces under a die raises signal integrity, thermal, routing, and manufacturing challenges, so multi-layer RDL design and close co-engineering between die and package teams will be essential. If AMD can address those issues and carry the approach into Zen 6, we could see real per-watt and latency improvements for CPU workloads, including a faster memory IMC, thanks to lowered latency from the I/O die."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341445/amd-d2d-interconnect-in-zen-6-gets-sea-of-wires-upgrade
 
