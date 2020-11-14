AMD Curve Optimizer: VF-curve offset test per core

gerardfraser
Credit Information: https://www.overclock.net/threads/r...izer-to-5-1-ghz-pbo-and-overclocking.1774434/
All settings set in BIOS per core and tested on desktop with
HWinfo64 to track and record vid voltages - https://www.hwinfo.com/download/
Cinebench R20 to load CPU 100% - https://www.maxon.net/en/cinebench
Windows desktop was limited to an all core clock of 3800Mhz for equal comparison across all test
Screen shots of all test and and BIOS screen shot of what AMD curve optimizer is in BIOS overclocking section download - https://drive.google.com/file/d/142ZOQaSLLm93biAg3ZqIUP7R3l9NXpaa/view?usp=sharing
The point of the testing is to provide information of approximatley CPU voltage changes when using the new AMD Curve Optimizer for those want to dial in the best Single and Multi core possible for their CPU on AMD Ryzen 5000 system
PC USED for test
♦ CPU - AMD 5800X With MasterLiquid Lite ML240L RGB AIO
♦ GPU - Nvidia RTX 3080
♦ RAM - G.Skill 32 GB DDR4
♦ Mobo - MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK(E7C84AMS v140)
♦ SSD - NVME SSD 1TB
♦ DSP - LG B9 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED G-Sync Over HDMI
♦ PSU - Antec High Current Pro 1200W
Google doc spread sheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheet...QvVSKyfD4DQghgUHb46-VIIzl3BQvX-hYt0D4/pubhtml
