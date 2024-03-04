AMD CTO claims to have completed AI enablement of entire portfolio and 2024 is the deployment year

philb2 said: Until I next upgrade CPU or GPU, and there are specific products to consider, all this is just background noise for me Click to expand...

Compute using heavy floating point matrix computation and ML or not could continue to be background noise for users yes, the podcast referenced in the OP is one toward the VC, startup and enterprise (and people working for them).GPU getting massively parallel work vs quite linear for CPU, can stay pure background noise, just sell me the computer that play game well enough at a good price.Many people that buy a PS5 today does not know or care much there is a CPU and a GPU good at different thing (back in the days where you had computer without a 3d GPU and other with one it was a rather big deal), the specialized hardware for decompressing Kraken will not be a big talking point of the next one.Same will occur, when a gamer on its PS6 will have a characther that the dialogue he hear its not an pre-recorded actor, but a generated voice with almost no lag speaking in the language of the gamers choice and with the age-gender-accent-tone-exhausted-injured or not sound of the voice being dynamic of the unpredictable condition of the npc speaking or your characther at first it will be called AI, if it uses a special part of the GPU or a NPU it will be a big deal, really fast it will just be taken for granted and what get called AI will continue to morph to be things computer are yet to be really good at.Physic engine, sound engine that will use ML, NPC decision, generative AI of texture, dialogue, voice, face speaking and emotion deformation, trees, buildings and their parts, will not feel different from things like SpeedTree in the past that was doing something quite similar without ML from an user standpoint.