AMD crafts custom EPYC CPU with HBM3 memory for Microsoft Azure – CPU with 88 Zen 4 cores and 450GB of HBM3 may be repurposed MI300C

This “custom” AMD CPU might not be so custom either, as it sounds quite a bit like last year’s rumored MI300C chip. This CPU was expected to essentially be an MI300A APU but equipped exclusively with Zen 4 CCDs instead of CDNA 3 graphics, allowing for a 96-core CPU with HBM3. MI300A’s CPU cores clock up to 3.7GHz, not far off from the CPU used for HBv5, indicating that the custom Azure processor and MI300C may be one and the same.
By Zhiye Liu
published August 3, 2023
Third and unannounced variant of the MI300
The MI300A is the vanilla CPU+GPU combo with three CCDs and six XCDs. This configuration amounts to twenty-four Zen 4 cores and 228 CDNA 3 compute units. There are also eight HBM3 stacks for 128GB of shared memory between the CPU and GPU. In contrast, the MI300X is the pure GPU part with zero CCDs and eight XCDs, equivalent to 304 CDNA 3 compute units. The eight-stacked HBM3 configuration remains intact, but the higher density stacks give it 192GB compared to the 128GB layout on the MI300A.
We have two theories as to what the MI300C could be. Our first and most likely theory is that the MI300C might be a CPU-only variant. AMD never clarified what the suffixes in the MI300 branding stood for. However, if we use our imagination, the "A" in MI300A could represent "APU." It makes sense since the MI300A is synonymous with today's AMD APU with graphics. Assuming that is some accuracy to the speculation, the "C" in the MI300C may symbolize "CPU," implying that only Zen 4 cores are present. If accurate, that would turn the MI300C into AMD's first CPU with HBM3 memory and turn into a potential rival for Intel's Sapphire Rapids HBM offerings. Rationally, AMD would need more than 24 cores to rival Sapphire Rapids HBM, which spans up to 56 cores. AMD could maximize the core count on the MI300C to hit 96 Zen 4 cores, essentially turning it into a 4th Generation EPYC Genoa chip with HBM3 memory.
