You know, the number of excuses bandied about whenever anything positive about AMD is mentioned is getting rather hilarious. AMD did better with Zen, relatively speaking, than they did with Bulldozer. We should expect a corresponding increase in market share vs. when Bulldozer was their main CPU product. There are a lot of factors that go into sales from both companies, but one thing that should not surprise anyone is an increase in AMD sales. I mean, you can try and dismiss this any way you like. Rationalize it away with excuse after excuse. But it is true. It makes sense given the better overall reception of Zen compared to Bulldozer. And no amount of "oh, I don't think this market segment counts because of X, or that one because of Y" will make it not true.



And as folks here may remember, I've had my share of issues even with Zen. I was very unhappy with the first round of Agesa updates. Zen hasn't been 100% clear sailing by any means. But it's better than Bulldozer, and found a place in the market that the last generation of AMD CPUs did not.