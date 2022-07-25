AMD CPU Cooler with Vertical Airflow toward top of case SL600M

Joined
Jan 6, 2005
Messages
555
Hello-
I have a Coolermaster SL600M case. The airflow is 100% vertical with 200mm fans in the bottom and top of the case. I currently have a Wraith Prism but would like a better cooler. I want the airflow of the cpu cooler to be up-down (the same as the case) since there is no fan at the back.

Any suggestions? I see the IceGiant out there, which is the concept I am looking for but it is ridiculously big. I know there are a lot of good tower coolers out there but I don't know if they can be turned 90-degrees to create up-down airflow.

Here's my case: https://cdn.coolermaster.com/media/assets/1003/sl600m-black-edition-3-zoom.png

Thanks!
 

