AMD Counter-Strikes Itself, Pulls Driver After Anti-Lag Feature Causes CS2 Bans

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...ounter-strike-2-bans-after-valve-roasted-them
AMD quickly withdrew its latest Radeon driver this afternoon because using it with Valve's Counter Strike 2 could result in a ban by the Valve Anti-Cheat tool (h/t @9550pro). AMD promises to fix the issue, whereas Valve plans to identify affected users and reverse their ban once everything returns to normal.
One key feature AMD added to its AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.10.1 driver for Radeon graphics processors was Anti-Lag+ support for Valve's Counter Strike 2 game. But as it turns out, Anti-Lag+ feature support was implemented by detouring engine.dll functions, which VAC considers cheating and acts accordingly by banning users.
I mean it's kinda funny.
