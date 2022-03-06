AMD could launch three new Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs alongside the Ryzen 7 5800X3D
The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, and Ryzen 5 5500 will reportedly be launched sometime in March 2022. All three models are AMD's answer to mid-range Alder Lake processors like the Intel Core i5-12600KF and the Core i5-12400. AMD could launch the Zen 3 CPUs with the highly-anticipated Ryzen 7 5800X3D. -
Anil Ganti, 03/05/2022
The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, and Ryzen 5 5500 will reportedly be launched sometime in March 2022. All three models are AMD's answer to mid-range Alder Lake processors like the Intel Core i5-12600KF and the Core i5-12400. AMD could launch the Zen 3 CPUs with the highly-anticipated Ryzen 7 5800X3D. -
Anil Ganti, 03/05/2022