AMD continues runaway sales of RX 9070 XT as gap widens to Nvidia, according to large retailer

So AMD should then just give up to help their market position then?AMD is gaining share. Nvidia is retaining the crown both in margin and PR. Nvidia is still making more $ then AMD in GPU at a 1/5 ratio if the 1 in this case is a $3500 90 class datacenter cast off die. I really don't see anyone upset with this situation. Even Jensen. The more fab space AMD dedicates to making consumer GPUs, the less allocation they can use to make things like MI325x. The less Nvidia will have to eat up making low margin consumer parts.
So AMD should then just give up to help there market position then?
How would one then attack the mighty Nvidia in your opinion then? What would be your strategy?
If the AI bubble pops before Nvidia can fulfill all their blackwell and rubin order, it could get really ugly, fast.
Nvidia isn't a gaming company.
By reducing overall demand on consumer GPUs. Nvidia can focus on fixing their colossal blackwell datacenter cluster fuck. People really don't understand how close Nvidia is to being in serious trouble. They have 100s of billions in undelivered orders. Nvidia really doesn't have the time, or fab allocation to be worrying about gaming. On the other hand they have to make it look like everything is fine, no fire here. To keep shareholders happy. Its why they launched the 5000s when they knew damn well they can't produce very many of them. They need it to appear that they have solved all their issues with blackwell... look we can do consumer now. That AMD is coming in and filling demand is a god send for them. Now it will just look to share holders like that plucky AMD came out swinging in the mid range... not that Nvidia purposely choose to not burn their fab allocation on consumer dies. The best supplied 5000 cards are the 90 class cards cause they are data center cast offs.
Nvidia is racing to get Rubin out triple time to start filling orders with better then blackwell product before more customers start cancelling orders that went on the books in some cases 2 years back now.
Not trying to be an Nvidia apologist or anything, but come on. More people buying the $600 card than the $2000 card, absolutely shocking!
AMD continues runaway sales of RX 9070 XT as gap widens to Nvidia, according to large retailerA report earlier this week revealed that large German retailer Mindfactory was selling over a hundred RX 9070 XT graphics cards in one day, compared to Nvidia’s RTX 5090 topping out at 20, putting AMD by far in the lead when it comes to discrete GPU sales.
Not gonna lie, I'd love to see the AI bubble burst and Nvidia come crawling back to enthusiasts, cap in hand.
No, because of all the "buy green no matter what" people.
Low confidence it's gonna happen though. : /
I don't really think those people exist. People buy Nvidia because of the perception it's better. If that perception changes they would buy AMD. And the reason people have that perception is because Nvidia is better and has been better for a very long time.
Thats already changing. Bad drivers, defective cards from Nvidia, Black screen issues. Melting Cords when using a 5090.I don't really think those people exist. People buy Nvidia because of the perception it's better. If that perception changes they would buy AMD. And the reason people have that perception is because Nvidia is better and has been better for a very long time.
There are people right here on this forum.
Nvidia isn't a gaming company.
The best supplied 5000 cards are the 90 class cards cause they are data center cast offs.
Not according to that retailer sources....
Not sure why/how investor would prefer a competitor gaining market share because they offer a better product vs Nvidia being so busy selling 80% margin product that they were low supply on it... (why would they have issues with Nvidia allocating more on the higher margin products)
Almost like it is a planned reason to remove themselves from the gaming/consumer segment and cement themselves purely for HPC, enterprise, and government.
That Mindshare is changing as we speak.
Lets assume AMD didn't come along with the 9070. Assume it was so bad that AMD said screw it we can't release this and just didn't.
When I was in line at Microcenter I spoke to 4 people around me that were upgrading from a 1080 ti. If had at MSRP at the time, it was the perfect card to upgrade to.
I think there's less of it than you pretend. I've seen people, like myself, get accused of being "nVidia no matter what" because we have valid reasons for buying nVidia that AMD fans dismiss. One that I've seen more than a few times is ray tracing, that somehow that's not a valid thing to want to have and thus choosing what car you buy based on it is stupid. Of course, now that AMD is improving their RT performance I expect that view will change.
Lol. Let the AMD fans have their perceived win. And this gen of AMD really has come a long ways in regards to Raytracing, so that's something.
Yup.
One melted cable does not a disaster make. It was great for clicks on all of the techtuber's channels. So $$ for them. Beyond the 1 cables that melted on both ends, I haven't seen anything else. Except for ppl posting 4090 with a melted connector in the "5090 melted cable!!>>!" thread....
That Mindshare is changing as we speak.
So, AMD sold 440 cards, Nvidia sold 395. This doesn't look bad for Nvidia at all. Nvidia cards in short supply? That's what happens when there is high demand.That a bit of a strange way to put it 5090 vs 9070xt (and what look like just a couple of specific days ?? numbers so low).
According to that twitter account, RDNA 4 vs 5000 series for the whole week 13 was 340 to 355 units (with no numbers for the 9070 too, if they were not combined here)...
By GPU
[RX 9070 XT] => 340
[RTX 5080] => 220
[RX 7800 XT] => 60
[RTX 5090] => 60
[RTX 5070 Ti] => 45
[RTX 5070] => 30
[RTX 4060] => 20
[RX 6500 XT] => 10
[RX 6750 XT] => 10
[RX 7600] => 10
[RX 7700 XT] => 10
[4060 Ti] => 10
[RTX 3050] => 10
https://x.com/TechEpiphanyYT/status/1905957425766711417
they do look suspiciously all round numbers, but if they sell 100% of what they can get their hands on immediately maybe store restock/box of gpus then to be round numbers....
Compared to how amd had to struggle to get to even a fraction of that cpu market share against intel? Within a single gen?...
So, AMD sold 440 cards, Nvidia sold 395. This doesn't look bad for Nvidia at all. Nvidia cards in short supply? That's what happens when there is high demand.
That perception takes decades to change.
I think I mostly agree with that.
People still think Intel is better than AMD, and Ryzen has been the literal, no questions, objectively better option since 2020.
It is way more than 1 cable. Also, the cables are melting on the PSU side. That isn't a cable issue. Thats the video card.
For a full couple of months in Blackwell launch there was no 9070, so we can have a good idea about the scenario you are describing look like, there was a quarter results and investor calls february 26 during exactly what you describe.... I do not think it was brought up once.
The story around Nvidia would be OH my what a golden opportunity. Too bad Nvidia can't supply more then a handful of cards to stores every couple weeks.
That hasn't really been the story. The story has been AMD is selling 9070s oh my look at that.
Yes that is good news for Nvidia. Without 9070s on the market they would be getting a lot of questions about yields... missing rops and general fabrication issues which they have been having for going on 2 years with Blackwell.
Think you mean this^
Yeah, but I think most of the people buying GPUs (not a pre-built PC) are pretty informed and do a little research. I would say that's the case with 9/10 people I know that buy a GPU on it's own. And also the case with people buying CPUs to build their own PC. Everyone I know that builds their own used AMD for their CPU as soon as they became the best, and I'm pretty sure they would switch from NVIDIA too if AMD had something better.
People still think Intel is better than AMD, and Ryzen has been the literal, no questions, objectively better option since 2020.
I don't think it's so much buy green or nothing as it is buy the absolute best or nothing because they're utter snobs. Some think they have to have the absolute best despite all logic.
Nope not even some reviewers switched from Intel until VERY recently. The 13th/14th gen finally forced many of them to move, but most of them were perfectly fine pulling down an extra 100w or so during the 12th gen because that's what they were comfortable with.
At what price point? AMD consistently prices their cards significantly lower than their nVidia counterparts. Saying there's no AMD card at any price point worth buying is pretty much saying what some have said and that is regardless of what AMD puts out some won't buy it. As for nVidia's software, that's hit or miss with regards to people willing to be honest about it. We went through a period where anything nVidia was "better than native" until it wasn't.
That perception takes decades to change. People still think Intel is better than AMD, and Ryzen has been the literal, no questions, objectively better option since 2020.
The issue is that anyone who can name the model of their GPU is less than 1% of the total addressable market.I don't think it needs decades, more like a few chart-topling cycles. People aren't actually ideological about this stuff. It seems to come down to biggest number on chart for many people, silly as that may seem. Anecdotal, but click on any random thread in https://reddit.com/r/nvidia and the flairs will be 85-90%+ AMD CPUs attached to their Nvidia GPUs. Intel is an absolute minority there, and you'll be hard pressed to even find a 5090 + Intel CPU combo. It's a whole lot of this over and over:
One could argue the halo effect is unfair and gamers should be less nearsighted; on the other hand AMD doesn't mind it right now in the CPU space since it's working for them - and they've earned it. But makes me suspect AMD would be acting exactly the same or close to it were they in Nvidia's GPU market position. Also hard to imagine any reality in which AMD would be opensourcing CUDA after investing billions developing it. Lisa Su is a nice person, but not a fool.
Nvidia dominates.
I doubt those numbers, (if this mean 1000:1 or more laptop per desktop), it is more around 4:1 (i.e. 80% of computer being laptop) from what google tell me, in 2023.
Nvidia dominates.
Desktop sales are freakishly dominated by pre built options like Alienware, Dell, HP, etc, we're talking 15-to-1 by my guess.
If the industry sales 40 millions discrete desktop GPU in the world this year, that would be only 8000 gpus Some store could have sold more than that by now....0.02% of the market for one generation.
There is way more AIBs making Nvidia card than AMD card, has for 50% of the laptop market share that sound like a lot.
AMD APUs are selling at near 50% in Laptop??? I'm going to need to check that. I'M GUESSING that's at one online, pc-centric retailer, and not Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, Amazon, or anywhere "your grandma" would shop?
Currently AIBs don't want to work with Nvidia, they don't want to work with Intel, they want AMD for commercial products.
The customer who wants Nvidia because of brand recognition is already shit out of luck. They're going to get AMD whether they like it or not, and honestly, a lot of people are starting to like it.
I mean that people who build/upgrade their PC are 0.02% of the total graphics card TAM.
I do onot know the ratio for large oem vs boutique built/DIY, but a lot of them will not have a gpu, for the portion for a discrete GPU, in some market it is quite boutique-DIY heavy.
And things can go fast, Sega->Xbox did not took long, blackberry to iPhone.
If the industry sales 40 millions discrete desktop GPU in the world this year, that would be only 8000 gpus Some store could have sold more than that by now....
Which would be only what 8,000 people buying 32,000 people in the world (if they upgrade every 2 gen in average, LTT, hardware unboxed have large audience of people never buying gpus that would mean) I really doubt that with the lines and volume that can fly day 0, do you really mean 2% of 1% (0.02%) ? There could have been more hfboards members at his peak than that alone.
Sorry, I meant GPU TAM not specifically AIB cards. My bad.
Regular PC do not tend to come with graphic cards since iGPU have been popular, laptop are way more popular than desktop, depending of what you mean by graphic cards, DIY for discrete graphic cards could be way more significant than that.
Which I feel (if we do not count phones, datacenters and others gpu, just close to a computer type), underestimating the market (or overrating the total GPU market).Essentially, out of every 10,000 GPUs sold, 2 of them are add-in-boards purchased by an end user for the purpose of building or upgrading a desktop PC.