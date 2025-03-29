AMD continues runaway sales of RX 9070 XT as gap widens to Nvidia, according to large retailer

AMD is doing exactly what they want. Building some market share back. That is good for everyone... even Nvidia really. They could use a pressure release on supply.

Nvidia also doing exactly what they want even though they won't say it in public. They don't really want to use fab space to make 5070s or worse 5060s with weak margin. According to this article AMD pushed 100 mid range cards, and Nvidia pushed 20 90 class cards probably at well over 3k a pop, with much better margin.

AMD is gaining share. Nvidia is retaining the crown both in margin and PR. Nvidia is still making more $ then AMD in GPU at a 1/5 ratio if the 1 in this case is a $3500 90 class datacenter cast off die. I really don't see anyone upset with this situation. Even Jensen. The more fab space AMD dedicates to making consumer GPUs, the less allocation they can use to make things like MI325x. The less Nvidia will have to eat up making low margin consumer parts.
 
AMD is gaining share. Nvidia is retaining the crown both in margin and PR. Nvidia is still making more $ then AMD in GPU at a 1/5 ratio if the 1 in this case is a $3500 90 class datacenter cast off die. I really don't see anyone upset with this situation. Even Jensen. The more fab space AMD dedicates to making consumer GPUs, the less allocation they can use to make things like MI325x. The less Nvidia will have to eat up making low margin consumer parts.
So AMD should then just give up to help their market position then?
How would one then attack the mighty Nvidia in your opinion then? What would be your strategy?
 
So AMD should then just give up to help there market position then?
How would one then attack the mighty Nvidia in your opinion then? What would be your strategy?
AI
Nvidia isn't a gaming company.

By reducing overall demand on consumer GPUs. Nvidia can focus on fixing their colossal blackwell datacenter cluster fuck. People really don't understand how close Nvidia is to being in serious trouble. They have 100s of billions in undelivered orders. Nvidia really doesn't have the time, or fab allocation to be worrying about gaming. On the other hand they have to make it look like everything is fine, no fire here. To keep shareholders happy. Its why they launched the 5000s when they knew damn well they can't produce very many of them. They need it to appear that they have solved all their issues with blackwell... look we can do consumer now. That AMD is coming in and filling demand is a god send for them. Now it will just look to share holders like that plucky AMD came out swinging in the mid range... not that Nvidia purposely choose to not burn their fab allocation on consumer dies. The best supplied 5000 cards are the 90 class cards cause they are data center cast offs.

Nvidia is racing to get Rubin out triple time to start filling orders with better then blackwell product before more customers start cancelling orders that went on the books in some cases 2 years back now.
 
AI
Nvidia isn't a gaming company.

By reducing overall demand on consumer GPUs. Nvidia can focus on fixing their colossal blackwell datacenter cluster fuck. People really don't understand how close Nvidia is to being in serious trouble. They have 100s of billions in undelivered orders. Nvidia really doesn't have the time, or fab allocation to be worrying about gaming. On the other hand they have to make it look like everything is fine, no fire here. To keep shareholders happy. Its why they launched the 5000s when they knew damn well they can't produce very many of them. They need it to appear that they have solved all their issues with blackwell... look we can do consumer now. That AMD is coming in and filling demand is a god send for them. Now it will just look to share holders like that plucky AMD came out swinging in the mid range... not that Nvidia purposely choose to not burn their fab allocation on consumer dies. The best supplied 5000 cards are the 90 class cards cause they are data center cast offs.

Nvidia is racing to get Rubin out triple time to start filling orders with better then blackwell product before more customers start cancelling orders that went on the books in some cases 2 years back now.
If the AI bubble pops before Nvidia can fulfill all their blackwell and rubin order, it could get really ugly, fast.
 
AMD continues runaway sales of RX 9070 XT as gap widens to Nvidia, according to large retailer

A report earlier this week revealed that large German retailer Mindfactory was selling over a hundred RX 9070 XT graphics cards in one day, compared to Nvidia’s RTX 5090 topping out at 20, putting AMD by far in the lead when it comes to discrete GPU sales.
Not trying to be an Nvidia apologist or anything, but come on. More people buying the $600 card than the $2000 card, absolutely shocking!
 
No, because of all the "buy green no matter what" people.
I don't really think those people exist. People buy Nvidia because of the perception it's better. If that perception changes they would buy AMD. And the reason people have that perception is because Nvidia is better and has been better for a very long time.
 
I don't really think those people exist. People buy Nvidia because of the perception it's better. If that perception changes they would buy AMD. And the reason people have that perception is because Nvidia is better and has been better for a very long time.
Thats already changing. Bad drivers, defective cards from Nvidia, Black screen issues. Melting Cords when using a 5090.

That Mindshare is changing as we speak.
 
That a bit of a strange way to put it 5090 vs 9070xt (and what look like just a couple of specific days ?? numbers so low).

According to that twitter account, RDNA 4 vs 5000 series for the whole week 13 was 340 to 355 units (with no numbers for the 9070 too, if they were not combined here)...
By GPU
[RX 9070 XT] => 340
[RTX 5080] => 220
[RX 7800 XT] => 60
[RTX 5090] => 60
[RTX 5070 Ti] => 45
[RTX 5070] => 30
[RTX 4060] => 20
[RX 6500 XT] => 10
[RX 6750 XT] => 10
[RX 7600] => 10
[RX 7700 XT] => 10
[4060 Ti] => 10
[RTX 3050] => 10

https://x.com/TechEpiphanyYT/status/1905957425766711417

they do look suspicousliy all round numbers, but if they sell 100% of what they can get their hands on immediately maybe store restock/box of gpus then to be round numbers....
 
AI
Nvidia isn't a gaming company.

"... The best supplied 5000 cards are the 90 class cards cause they are data center cast offs.
Umm, what? I can't speak to the veracity of the rest of your point with regards to Nvidia's DC backlog as I haven't been really been keeping up there. But on the consumer side, the 90 series, at least what we can see publicly and in the NA market, haven't been the best supplied cards at all. They number far fewer than the rest of the 50 series line. Of course, only Nvidia, AIBs and the retailers can really confirm one way or the other.

Overall though, the point about Nvidia being an enterprise compute company and not a gaming one is valid. But aside from that, the cost per transistor has actually started rising instead of decreasing for the last couple of process node shrinks. Couple that with all the most cutting edge silicon being produced by a single company, TSMC, and the gaming GPU market is going to be really supply constrained for the foreseeable future.

There's talk of Intel's 18A process being evaluated by Nvidia and others but eh, this reminds me of the promise of Intel 10nm for almost a decade.
 
The best supplied 5000 cards are the 90 class cards cause they are data center cast offs.
Not according to that retailer sources....

[RX 9070 XT]=> 340
[RTX 5080] => 220
[RX 7800 XT]=> 60
[RTX 5090] => 60
[RTX 5070 T]=> 45
[RTX 5070] => 30
[RTX 4060] => 20
[RX 6500 XT]=> 10
[RX 6750 XT]=> 10
[RX 7600] => 10
[RX 7700 XT]=> 10
[4060 Ti] => 10
[RTX 3050] => 10

265x GB203 die to 60 for the 5090, at launch there was 10 5080 for each 5090 at physical microcenters store.

In newegg best selling gpus ranked there is ten 5000 series skus before the first 5090 show up, on bestbuy there is 6 of them.

That AMD is coming in and filling demand is a god send for them. Now it will just look to share holders like that plucky AMD came out swinging in the mid range... not that Nvidia purposely choose to not burn their fab allocation on consumer dies
Not sure why/how investor would prefer a competitor gaining market share because they offer a better product vs Nvidia being so busy selling 80% margin product that they were low supply on it... (why would they have issues with Nvidia allocating more on the higher margin products)
 
Thats already changing. Bad drivers, defective cards from Nvidia, Black screen issues. Melting Cords when using a 5090.

That Mindshare is changing as we speak.
Almost like it is a planned reason to remove themselves from the gaming/consumer segment and cement themselves purely for HPC, enterprise, and government.
Consumers were never getting the best silicon or designs, especially with what their dedicated AI systems are capable of, and I notice there are zero quality assurance issues with those systems.
 
If you want to remove yourself from the gaming-consumer segment, you can simply do so... it is not like it is illegal or bad or anything like that.
 
Not sure why/how investor would prefer a competitor gaining market share because they offer a better product vs Nvidia being so busy selling 80% margin product that they were low supply on it... (why would they have issues with Nvidia allocating more on the higher margin products)
Lets assume AMD didn't come along with the 9070. Assume it was so bad that AMD said screw it we can't release this and just didn't.

The story around Nvidia would be OH my what a golden opportunity. Too bad Nvidia can't supply more then a handful of cards to stores every couple weeks.

That hasn't really been the story. The story has been AMD is selling 9070s oh my look at that.

Yes that is good news for Nvidia. Without 9070s on the market they would be getting a lot of questions about yields... missing rops and general fabrication issues which they have been having for going on 2 years with Blackwell.

Nvidia is under much less pressure to deliver 5070s with AMD in the pictures. Which is good as they have had to run a least 3 runs of Blackwell data center parts now as the first 2 runs were e waste.

Also don't get me wrong... IMO the 9070 is a better card then even the 5080. This is just an economic observation I'm making. Nvidia can't supply enough blackwell consumer cards to fill the market. With AMD moving a good amount of product in the mid range it takes the focus off that fact. Shareholders understand competition exists, in fact most shareholders do not want to own companies sitting on too big a monolpoly, that starts to become a scary position for a lot of reasons. Only one way a stock goes once it gets into that territory and its always down or broken apart. Healty competitoin in the market, which you're still clearly beating up is a good thing. On the other hand Nvidia right now really needs to gloss over all the issues they are having making Blackwell anything. Having to admit production issues in the consumer space, could make the big dollar AI investors a bit nervous as they all know Blackwell has had major issues at the big boy sizes. If Nvidia admits they can't get good yeilds out of the smaller cosnumer dies... how can anyone believe them that the monstor monolithic AI dies are working out fine?
 
No, because of all the "buy green no matter what" people.
When I was in line at Microcenter I spoke to 4 people around me that were upgrading from a 1080 ti. If had at MSRP at the time, it was the perfect card to upgrade to.
 
There are people right here on this forum.
I think there's less of it than you pretend. I've seen people, like myself, get accused of being "nVidia no matter what" because we have valid reasons for buying nVidia that AMD fans dismiss. One that I've seen more than a few times is ray tracing, that somehow that's not a valid thing to want to have and thus choosing what car you buy based on it is stupid. Of course, now that AMD is improving their RT performance I expect that view will change.

The simple fact is that AMD has been really behind nVidia in a number of areas which leads to some people only buying nVidia because those areas matter to them. The three big ones I can think of for me:

1) Upscaling. FSR 2 and 3 are pretty garbage. DLSS is great. Since I do like to game at 4k, upscaling matters to get high frame rates.

2) Raytracing. I LOVE good RT. It transforms game visuals. Heck I even enjoy it in some cases where it is more questionable of a tradeoff (Hitman 3 being a good example). I just like how it looks. AMD just couldn't handle RT, on any of their cards.

3) Desire for ultra high end setting. I really like nice graphics, and I like them in high rez at high FPS. Given that, I desire a very high end card to get that. AMD has not competed on the high end for some time.


Now this new generation has changed that equation quite a bit. FSR 4 is great from what I've seen, not quite as good as the new DLSS transformer model but at least as good if not better than the CNN model so it is now an excellent choice for upsampling. Likewise they've given their RT a big uplift, there's still more to do here before they are on par with nVidia, but no longer are their cards in the "just can't handle it" bucket. The final point is still where they are behind, for me I still wouldn't get one because I get higher end cards than they make. Now if they bring out a high end competitor, then I'll have a look.

Point is that there are plenty of reasons that people preferentially bought nVidia and acting like there isn't is silly. Also since the gap on some of those reasons has been narrowed, it should be no surprise that AMD is having good sales.
 
Not trying to be an Nvidia apologist or anything, but come on. More people buying the $600 card than the $2000 card, absolutely shocking!
Lol. Let the AMD fans have their perceived win. And this gen of AMD really has come a long ways in regards to Raytracing, so that's something.

(If only the AMD fans cared about RT)
I don't really think those people exist. People buy Nvidia because of the perception it's better. If that perception changes they would buy AMD. And the reason people have that perception is because Nvidia is better and has been better for a very long time.
Yup.
Thats already changing. Bad drivers, defective cards from Nvidia, Black screen issues. Melting Cords when using a 5090.

That Mindshare is changing as we speak.
One melted cable does not a disaster make. It was great for clicks on all of the techtuber's channels. So $$ for them. Beyond the 1 cables that melted on both ends, I haven't seen anything else. Except for ppl posting 4090 with a melted connector in the "5090 melted cable!!>>!" thread....

Nvidia so so so rarely has driver issues. And they put out new drivers very fast. Seems a lot faster than AMD's driver releases. I expect the issues with Nvidia drivers will get fixed within weeks. Which is better than 6 months to a year, which a competitor to Nvidia has taken to (finally) get good drivers out.
That a bit of a strange way to put it 5090 vs 9070xt (and what look like just a couple of specific days ?? numbers so low).

According to that twitter account, RDNA 4 vs 5000 series for the whole week 13 was 340 to 355 units (with no numbers for the 9070 too, if they were not combined here)...
By GPU
[RX 9070 XT] => 340
[RTX 5080] => 220
[RX 7800 XT] => 60
[RTX 5090] => 60
[RTX 5070 Ti] => 45
[RTX 5070] => 30
[RTX 4060] => 20
[RX 6500 XT] => 10
[RX 6750 XT] => 10
[RX 7600] => 10
[RX 7700 XT] => 10
[4060 Ti] => 10
[RTX 3050] => 10

https://x.com/TechEpiphanyYT/status/1905957425766711417

they do look suspiciously all round numbers, but if they sell 100% of what they can get their hands on immediately maybe store restock/box of gpus then to be round numbers....
So, AMD sold 440 cards, Nvidia sold 395. This doesn't look bad for Nvidia at all. Nvidia cards in short supply? That's what happens when there is high demand.

AMD 340 current gen, Nvidia 355 current gen. Nvidia wins.
AMD 80 last gen, Nvidia, 30 last gen. AMD wins? Lol, Nvidia's last gen is mostly sold out is how I read this. But it is good that AMD is moving old product.
AMD 20 2 gen's back, Nvidia 10 2 gen's back. I suspect this is caused by same 2 possibilities that: 1) More of it is around that was made by AMD. or 2) They are simply using old stock previous gen chips to make product to fit in at the bottom of the current product stack.... These are all at the really low end: 6500XT, 6750XT, 3050. So this is just smart on the part of both AMD and Nvidia, why make a new low end part (with a new more expensive to make chip) when you can make new cards using old chip stocks?? They perform lower, so makes sense to fit them there in the product stack.

Of all of these cards sold, Nvidia sold 280 at the high end of their stack, good margin sales, where AMD sold 0 that you can say the same thing about.

So spin it however you want, but AMD is still in the same place they've been for 20 years... in 2nd place, trying to keep up.

Is any of this good news for AMD? Well, yes and kinda. Yes, in that they have made progress... not so much in that the Nvidia card in the same tier as the 9070XT, the 5070Ti, contains 15.4% less transistors, but performs equally in speed, better in visual quality (DLSS looks better), faster in RT too iirc.
AMD should be making a better margin on their chips, since more of them can be made per wafer. So those should be cheaper to manufacture. This is reflected in the prices on the cards, so that is good for consumers.

***

This is definitely room for both, as everything this gen is selling out. You can find 5090AIB cards regularly in stock at $2600 to $3400 prices, but even those keep selling out. Right now there are a few models of 5080's in stock at BestBuy, but no 5090's, no 9070's in stock.

So, AMD sold 440 cards, Nvidia sold 395. This doesn't look bad for Nvidia at all. Nvidia cards in short supply? That's what happens when there is high demand.
...
Compared to how amd had to struggle to get to even a fraction of that cpu market share against intel? Within a single gen?

If those numbers are representative (big "if", wait untill we see hard numbers that aren't anecdotal , etc, etc), it would have been worrying for nvidia if not for the simple fact that gaming gpu's are no longer their main business.
 
sharknice said:
I don't really think those people exist. People buy Nvidia because of the perception it's better. If that perception changes they would buy AMD. And the reason people have that perception is because Nvidia is better and has been better for a very long time.
Click to expand...
That perception takes decades to change.

People still think Intel is better than AMD, and Ryzen has been the literal, no questions, objectively better option since 2020.
 
That perception takes decades to change.

People still think Intel is better than AMD, and Ryzen has been the literal, no questions, objectively better option since 2020.
I think I mostly agree with that.
I think with GPUs AMD is a less against the normy 8 ball though.
I mean in CPUs Intel had years, decades really of main stream marketing push. They even had TV ads at one point. As well as a few decades of OEMs slapping their Intel inside stickers on eveything (that was good marketing). [damn I even remember putting one of their stupid stickers on at least one of my cases lol] The average PC user that isn't 20 years old remembers dancing Intel engineer commercials on prime time back in the day. They also had massive push from every OEM from Dell to HP.

GPUs on the other hand? Most normies don't even know what a GPU is. I know a lot of gamers are pretty clueless. I also believe they are a lot easier to influence as well. If everyone says X isn't cool anymore... there out. Nvidia seems to be bumping into that uncool space lately. It does seem cool right now to pile on Nvidia... and the 9070 is the hero card, even if in reality its only slightly less expensive for slightly less performance for the most part. I mean imo the AMD card is superior, easily superior when you look at things that actually matter like smooth frame times and solid narrow windows between max and low FPS. (I would personally take a 9070 with 120 average FPS and 110 lows... over a 5070ti with 130 average FPS and 70 1% lows. I don't care what the bench mark says at the end of its run I want the card that is smooth the whole way through) The anti Nvidia, fake frames, Scamvidia and all the other viral NV hate words floating around seems organic. No young gamer wants to be using the uncool hardware.

I thnk AMD has a pretty big hurdle to jump. I don't think its as bad as the Intel Vs AMD CPU stuff though. Gamers are a mix of old people that know better, and young people that are easily swung by trends. AMD seems to have kicked off a trend with the 9070. Now we see if they Ryzen it and follow it up with an even better part. Or if they Radeon it and make some decent product that is marketed by the most moronic marketing dept in the industry, or have their software team duff it. They seem to be on the right track after years of sucking... time will tell.
 
One melted cable does not a disaster make. It was great for clicks on all of the techtuber's channels. So $$ for them. Beyond the 1 cables that melted on both ends, I haven't seen anything else. Except for ppl posting 4090 with a melted connector in the "5090 melted cable!!>>!" thread....
It is way more than 1 cable. Also, the cables are melting on the PSU side. That isn't a cable issue. Thats the video card.
 
Lets assume AMD didn't come along with the 9070. Assume it was so bad that AMD said screw it we can't release this and just didn't.

The story around Nvidia would be OH my what a golden opportunity. Too bad Nvidia can't supply more then a handful of cards to stores every couple weeks.

That hasn't really been the story. The story has been AMD is selling 9070s oh my look at that.

Yes that is good news for Nvidia. Without 9070s on the market they would be getting a lot of questions about yields... missing rops and general fabrication issues which they have been having for going on 2 years with Blackwell.
For a full couple of months in Blackwell launch there was no 9070, so we can have a good idea about the scenario you are describing look like, there was a quarter results and investor calls february 26 during exactly what you describe.... I do not think it was brought up once.

In the next investor call I doubt we will hear a single mention of the 9070 or RDNA 4 to explain some low consumer Blackwell ramp if it end up having one.
 
That perception takes decades to change.

People still think Intel is better than AMD, and Ryzen has been the literal, no questions, objectively better option since 2020.
Yeah, but I think most of the people buying GPUs (not a pre-built PC) are pretty informed and do a little research. I would say that's the case with 9/10 people I know that buy a GPU on it's own. And also the case with people buying CPUs to build their own PC. Everyone I know that builds their own used AMD for their CPU as soon as they became the best, and I'm pretty sure they would switch from NVIDIA too if AMD had something better.

The problem AMD has with GPUs is they're not only behind in raw performance, but ray tracing, frame gen, AI, and all sorts of software features. So even mid-range and low end it's not necessarily better to get an equivalent AMD card if it's cheaper.
 
I don't really think those people exist. People buy Nvidia because of the perception it's better. If that perception changes they would buy AMD. And the reason people have that perception is because Nvidia is better and has been better for a very long time.
I don't think it's so much buy green or nothing as it is buy the absolute best or nothing because they're utter snobs. Some think they have to have the absolute best despite all logic.

And at the same time I have trouble knocking the concept of spending your money on what you want. If you want the best GPU on the market so you can run any game at full tilt, 4k with high framerate...well that's your choice in life. I think it's a total waste, but who am I to judge.

I'm going off on a tangent here. Point is if you want the absolute best and nothing other, it's been Nvidia or nothing for some time now. If AMD had the best card I think you'd see the same behavior.
 
Yeah, but I think most of the people buying GPUs (not a pre-built PC) are pretty informed and do a little research. I would say that's the case with 9/10 people I know that buy a GPU on it's own. And also the case with people buying CPUs to build their own PC. Everyone I know that builds their own used AMD for their CPU as soon as they became the best, and I'm pretty sure they would switch from NVIDIA too if AMD had something better.
Nope not even some reviewers switched from Intel until VERY recently. The 13th/14th gen finally forced many of them to move, but most of them were perfectly fine pulling down an extra 100w or so during the 12th gen because that's what they were comfortable with.
The problem AMD has with GPUs is they're not only behind in raw performance, but ray tracing, frame gen, AI, and all sorts of software features. So even mid-range and low end it's not necessarily better to get an equivalent AMD card if it's cheaper.
Click to expand...
At what price point? AMD consistently prices their cards significantly lower than their nVidia counterparts. Saying there's no AMD card at any price point worth buying is pretty much saying what some have said and that is regardless of what AMD puts out some won't buy it. As for nVidia's software, that's hit or miss with regards to people willing to be honest about it. We went through a period where anything nVidia was "better than native" until it wasn't.
1743380782425.png


Furthermore we had people willing to buy nVidia cards with significantly less vram which prevented even running framegen or RT in the first place. If you're buying a 4060 8GB over say a 6800 xt I question a person's sanity because that's nuts. Yet there's many that will try and justify that.
 
That perception takes decades to change. People still think Intel is better than AMD, and Ryzen has been the literal, no questions, objectively better option since 2020.
I don't think it needs decades, more like a few chart-topping cycles. People aren't actually ideological about this stuff. It seems to come down to biggest number on chart for many people, silly as that may seem. Anecdotal, but click on any random thread in https://reddit.com/r/nvidia and the flairs will be 85-90%+ AMD CPUs paired with Nvidia GPUs. Intel is an absolute minority there.

One could argue the halo effect is unfair and gamers should be less nearsighted; on the other hand AMD doesn't mind it right now in the CPU space since it's working for them - and they've earned it. But makes me suspect AMD would be acting exactly the same or close to it were they in Nvidia's GPU market position. Also hard to imagine any reality in which AMD would be opensourcing CUDA after investing billions developing it. Lisa Su is a nice person, but not a fool.
 
I don't think it needs decades, more like a few chart-topling cycles. People aren't actually ideological about this stuff. It seems to come down to biggest number on chart for many people, silly as that may seem. Anecdotal, but click on any random thread in https://reddit.com/r/nvidia and the flairs will be 85-90%+ AMD CPUs attached to their Nvidia GPUs. Intel is an absolute minority there, and you'll be hard pressed to even find a 5090 + Intel CPU combo. It's a whole lot of this over and over:

View attachment 720322

One could argue the halo effect is unfair and gamers should be less nearsighted; on the other hand AMD doesn't mind it right now in the CPU space since it's working for them - and they've earned it. But makes me suspect AMD would be acting exactly the same or close to it were they in Nvidia's GPU market position. Also hard to imagine any reality in which AMD would be opensourcing CUDA after investing billions developing it. Lisa Su is a nice person, but not a fool.
The issue is that anyone who can name the model of their GPU is less than 1% of the total addressable market.

Laptop sales are the vast, outlandish, cartoonishly large majority of TAM, we're talking quadruple-digits-to-one.

Nvidia dominates.

Desktop sales are freakishly dominated by pre built options like Alienware, Dell, HP, etc, we're talking 15-to-1 by my guess.

Nvidia dominates.

That leaves the "I built it myself" crowd which is probably 0.02% of total market.

Even if AMD had the absolute best of the best of the best, unquestionably, objectively, no-possible-way-to-spin-otherwise top performing discrete GPU for one generation, that would still be...


0.02% of the market for one generation.

Same reason why every single laptop being sold to businesses, gamers, grandma, your dad etc. Is Intel, even though AMD is the better option, is because AMD needs to be the objectively better option for MUCH longer than it has been, and it has been for half a decade.

That's why I say, if AMD keeps being the best, and continues to push forward and doesn't give Intel an opening, we MAY see AMD notebooks sold to business as the default in 2040


So that's why the 9070 series isn't even a drop in the ocean compared to what needs to be done to get AMD to the top position.

AMD would have to nail the landing and make a better product for 10+ generations to make people forget Nvidia as the default.

Like I said, decades.
 
Nvidia dominates.
No they don't. AMD's APUs are moving up to be 50 percent of the market. Discrete graphics for laptops will be replaced by Strix and Kraken and their successors. That's why Nvidia is scrambling to get a handle on the ARM market. It's not going to work, ARM Windows sucks and Chromebooks are perceived as budget machines for schools and the Third World.

Currently AIBs don't want to work with Nvidia, they don't want to work with Intel, they want AMD for commercial products.

The customer who wants Nvidia because of brand recognition is already shit out of luck. They're going to get AMD whether they like it or not, and honestly, a lot of people are starting to like it.
 
Laptop sales are the vast, outlandish, cartoonishly large majority of TAM, we're talking quadruple-digits-to-one.

Nvidia dominates.

Desktop sales are freakishly dominated by pre built options like Alienware, Dell, HP, etc, we're talking 15-to-1 by my guess.
I doubt those numbers, (if this mean 1000:1 or more laptop per desktop), it is more around 4:1 (i.e. 80% of computer being laptop) from what google tell me, in 2023.

I do onot know the ratio for large oem vs boutique built/DIY, but a lot of them will not have a gpu, for the portion for a discrete GPU, in some market it is quite boutique-DIY heavy.

And things can go fast, Sega->Xbox did not took long, blackberry to iPhone, 3dfx to nvidia, and gaming gpu are not some giant moat affair.


0.02% of the market for one generation.
If the industry sales 40 millions discrete desktop GPU in the world this year, that would be only 8000 gpus ;) Some store could have sold more than that by now....


Currently AIBs don't want to work with Nvidia, they don't want to work with Intel, they want AMD for commercial products.
There is way more AIBs making Nvidia card than AMD card, has for 50% of the laptop market share that sound like a lot.
https://laptopmedia.com/highlights/...s global,MediaTek and Qualcomm trailed behind.

Even for just x86 alone q3 2024, 22.2% of the market I think.
YghMkjMHIAmeieSN.jpg
 
No they don't. AMD's APUs are moving up to be 50 percent of the market. Discrete graphics for laptops will be replaced by Strix and Kraken and their successors. That's why Nvidia is scrambling to get a handle on the ARM market. It's not going to work, ARM Windows sucks and Chromebooks are perceived as budget machines for schools and the Third World.

Currently AIBs don't want to work with Nvidia, they don't want to work with Intel, they want AMD for commercial products.

The customer who wants Nvidia because of brand recognition is already shit out of luck. They're going to get AMD whether they like it or not, and honestly, a lot of people are starting to like it.
AMD APUs are selling at near 50% in Laptop??? I'm going to need to check that. I'M GUESSING that's at one online, pc-centric retailer, and not Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, Amazon, or anywhere "your grandma" would shop?

If it's so, I'm Not sure why none of my Dell or HP distis can get anything other than Intel.

Just look at the big 3 laptop manufacturers and their line ups, almost all Intel with AMD options being much more limited and usually on low to mid-range options.
 
I doubt those numbers, (if this mean 1000:1 or more laptop per desktop), it is more around 4:1 (i.e. 80% of computer being laptop) from what google tell me, in 2023.

I do onot know the ratio for large oem vs boutique built/DIY, but a lot of them will not have a gpu, for the portion for a discrete GPU, in some market it is quite boutique-DIY heavy.

And things can go fast, Sega->Xbox did not took long, blackberry to iPhone.



If the industry sales 40 millions discrete desktop GPU in the world this year, that would be only 8000 gpus ;) Some store could have sold more than that by now....
I mean that people who build/upgrade their PC are 0.02% of the total graphics card TAM.
 
I mean that people who build/upgrade their PC are 0.02% of the total graphics card TAM.
Which would be only what 8,000 people buying 32,000 people in the world (if they upgrade every 2 gen in average, LTT, hardware unboxed have large audience of people never buying gpus that would mean) I really doubt that with the lines and volume that can fly day 0, do you really mean 2% of 1% (0.02%) ? There could have been more hfboards members at his peak than that alone.

Regular PC do not tend to come with graphic cards since iGPU have been popular, laptop are way more popular than desktop, depending of what you mean by graphic cards, DIY for discrete graphic cards could be way more significant than that.
 
Which would be only what 8,000 people buying 32,000 people in the world (if they upgrade every 2 gen in average, LTT, hardware unboxed have large audience of people never buying gpus that would mean) I really doubt that with the lines and volume that can fly day 0, do you really mean 2% of 1% (0.02%) ? There could have been more hfboards members at his peak than that alone.

Regular PC do not tend to come with graphic cards since iGPU have been popular, laptop are way more popular than desktop, depending of what you mean by graphic cards, DIY for discrete graphic cards could be way more significant than that.
Sorry, I meant GPU TAM not specifically AIB cards. My bad.

Essentially, out of every 10,000 GPUs sold, 2 of them are add-in-boards purchased by an end user for the purpose of building or upgrading a desktop PC.
 
I'm ready to buy, but I really need an ITX-esque depth card outta the 9070/9060 lineup.

The PCBs aren't that long. I'm hoping an AIB does a unit that favors width over depth soon.
 
Essentially, out of every 10,000 GPUs sold, 2 of them are add-in-boards purchased by an end user for the purpose of building or upgrading a desktop PC.
Which I feel (if we do not count phones, datacenters and others gpu, just close to a computer type), underestimating the market (or overrating the total GPU market).

There was about 242 millions PC shipped in 2023, 2/10,000 of that is a bit less than 50,000 GPUs for the whole year.

RDNA 4 could have sold 200K, almost all in the shape of add-in boards by an end user in its first week. 50k that a bit less than 1 detached GPU sold directly sold to a customer a week per American best buy location, for the whole world. That amount of people trying to purchase those are big enough to make lines at the same days in 10,000 different stores, crash website taking order. More than 6,000 blackwell customer GPU have been re-sold on ebay alone.

And with most gpu being small affair attached to the soc/apu/cpu, AMD trying to get to say 30% of the discrete GPU that cost more than $200 a unit type of market, is aiming a market that is disproportionately of people aware of GPUs importance and brands (or Nvidia would not start with any lead for the customer and AMD would only have to win the oem, integrator people, who are quite experts and could go really fast)
 
