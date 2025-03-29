AMD continues runaway sales of RX 9070 XT as gap widens to Nvidia, according to large retailer

sfsuphysics said: Not trying to be an Nvidia apologist or anything, but come on. More people buying the $600 card than the $2000 card, absolutely shocking! Click to expand...

I don't really think those people exist. People buy Nvidia because of the perception it's better. If that perception changes they would buy AMD. And the reason people have that perception is because Nvidia is better and has been better for a very long time.

Thats already changing. Bad drivers, defective cards from Nvidia, Black screen issues. Melting Cords when using a 5090.



That Mindshare is changing as we speak.

LukeTbk said:



According to that twitter account, RDNA 4 vs 5000 series for the whole week 13 was 340 to 355 units (with no numbers for the 9070 too, if they were not combined here)...

By GPU

[RX 9070 XT] => 340

[RTX 5080] => 220

[RX 7800 XT] => 60

[RTX 5090] => 60

[RTX 5070 Ti] => 45

[RTX 5070] => 30

[RTX 4060] => 20

[RX 6500 XT] => 10

[RX 6750 XT] => 10

[RX 7600] => 10

[RX 7700 XT] => 10

[4060 Ti] => 10

[RTX 3050] => 10



https://x.com/TechEpiphanyYT/status/1905957425766711417



Lol. Let the AMD fans have their perceived win. And this gen of AMD really has come a long ways in regards to Raytracing, so that's something.(If only the AMD fans cared about RT)Yup.One melted cable does not a disaster make. It was great for clicks on all of the techtuber's channels. So $$ for them. Beyond the 1 cables that melted on both ends, I haven't seen anything else. Except for ppl posting 4090 with a melted connector in the "5090 melted cable!!>>!" thread....Nvidia so so so rarely has driver issues. And they put out new drivers very fast. Seems a lot faster than AMD's driver releases. I expect the issues with Nvidia drivers will get fixed within weeks. Which is better than 6 months to a year, which a competitor to Nvidia has taken to (finally) get good drivers out.So, AMD sold 440 cards, Nvidia sold 395. This doesn't look bad for Nvidia at all. Nvidia cards in short supply? That's what happens when there is high demand.Breakout by gen:AMD 340 current gen, Nvidia 355 current gen. Nvidia wins.AMD 80 last gen, Nvidia, 30 last gen. AMD wins? Lol, Nvidia's last gen is mostly sold out is how I read this. But it is good that AMD is moving old product.AMD 20 2 gen's back, Nvidia 10 2 gen's back. I suspect this is caused by same 2 possibilities that: 1) More of it is around that was made by AMD. or 2) They are simply using old stock previous gen chips to make product to fit in at the bottom of the current product stack.... These are all at the really low end: 6500XT, 6750XT, 3050. So this is just smart on the part of both AMD and Nvidia, why make a new low end part (with a new more expensive to make chip) when you can make new cards using old chip stocks?? They perform lower, so makes sense to fit them there in the product stack.Of all of these cards sold, Nvidia sold 280 at the high end of their stack, good margin sales, where AMD sold 0 that you can say the same thing about.So spin it however you want, but AMD is still in the same place they've been for 20 years... in 2nd place, trying to keep up.Is any of this good news for AMD? Well, yes and kinda. Yes, in that they have made progress... not so much in that the Nvidia card in the same tier as the 9070XT, the 5070Ti, contains 15.4% less transistors, but performs equally in speed, better in visual quality (DLSS looks better), faster in RT too iirc.AMD should be making a better margin on their chips, since more of them can be made per wafer. So those should be cheaper to manufacture. This is reflected in the prices on the cards, so that is good for consumers.***This is definitely room for both, as everything this gen is selling out. You can find 5090AIB cards regularly in stock at $2600 to $3400 prices, but even those keep selling out. Right now there are a few models of 5080's in stock at BestBuy, but no 5090's, no 9070's in stock.Edit: delete that unnecessary attachment