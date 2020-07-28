AMD Confirms "Zen 4" on 5nm, Other Interesting Tidbits from Q2-2020 Earnings Call

erek
"CEO Dr Lisa Su also reiterated that the future-gen "Zen 4" microarchitecture is "in the lab and looking good," and that it will be built on the 5 nm silicon fabrication process. The AMD corporate presentation confirms that "Genoa" will be the codename of the EPYC product based on "Zen 4." The slide suggests a 2021 rollout of "Genoa." The same presentation also points to "Zen 3" based Ryzen products debuting within 2020, and a 2021 debut of the RDNA3 graphics architecture on an "Advanced Node." Consumer graphics continues to be a weak spot for AMD, with revenues on the decline. AMD is betting on RDNA2 and a "full refresh" of the product stack to turn its fortunes around. While semi-custom shipments will drive Q3 revenues, Q4 is expected to be propelled largely by "Zen 3" and RDNA2.
AMD isn't celebrating Intel's fumbles with foundry nodes just yet. As a fabless chip-maker, the company is still at the mercy of TSMC for growth in volumes. Su commented that 7 nm supply situation is "still tight" for AMD. She stated that the company is working with TSMC to ensure it can satisfy customer demand.
AMD appears unfazed by Intel "Tiger Lake." Ryzen 4000 series processors based on the "Renoir" silicon will continue to drive revenues for AMD in the mobile segment, in 2H-2020. In the call, an analyst with JP Morgan and Chase shared findings of the firm's internal survey of CIOs across the industry. According to the survey, CIOs are increasingly receptive to deploying AMD EPYC processors. An analyst also asked AMD if it sees a threat with Arm in the server space, especially in the light of Apple dumping x86. Dr Su said she's quite confident that the PC and server markets remain predominantly x86, and that it's on chipmakers to ensure the x86 remains competitive."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270414/...nteresting-tidbits-from-q2-2020-earnings-call
