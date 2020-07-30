AMD Commemorates 25 Years of Corporate Responsibility Reporting

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,755
"AMD also increased supply chain responsibility efforts, engaging with 100 percent of direct suppliers and conducting additional supplier audits, with a focus on ensuring all workers are treated with respect and that working conditions are safe.
Strengthening Communities
AMD is dedicated to positively impacting the communities in which it operates, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-related initiatives. Through AMD partnerships with educational organizations around the world, more than 1,000 students and teachers are learning in labs powered by the latest generation of AMD CPUs and GPUs, with ongoing engagement from employee volunteers.
AMD employees regularly share their time and talents in community engagement. In 2019, they drove a 10 percent year-over-year increase in company-sponsored volunteerism to support the needs of AMD communities spanning STEM education, meal preparation, park clean-ups and more.
Empowering People
AMD fosters a culture of inclusion and belonging to enable employees to do their best work. In 2019, AMD expanded its Employee Resource Group (ERG) program with five new groups and eight new site chapters of existing ERGs, empowering employees with more ways to celebrate their diversity and support each other.
Aligned with the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion and in light of recent events that highlight the work still ahead to end racism and social injustice, AMD announced its first steps to cultivate change with donations to high-impact non-profits focused on social and racial equality and support for their empowerment, scholarship and mentorship programs. AMD is committed to helping its employees and communities effect systemic and lasting change.
Demonstrating its commitment to environmental, social and workplace progress, AMD continues its track record of company recognition with features on this year's Best 100 Corporate Citizens list, Forbes and JUST Capital JUST 100 ranking, Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, and Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.
Supporting Resources
Strengthening Communities
AMD is dedicated to positively impacting the communities in which it operates, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-related initiatives. Through AMD partnerships with educational organizations around the world, more than 1,000 students and teachers are learning in labs powered by the latest generation of AMD CPUs and GPUs, with ongoing engagement from employee volunteers.
AMD employees regularly share their time and talents in community engagement. In 2019, they drove a 10 percent year-over-year increase in company-sponsored volunteerism to support the needs of AMD communities spanning STEM education, meal preparation, park clean-ups and more.
Empowering People
AMD fosters a culture of inclusion and belonging to enable employees to do their best work. In 2019, AMD expanded its Employee Resource Group (ERG) program with five new groups and eight new site chapters of existing ERGs, empowering employees with more ways to celebrate their diversity and support each other.
Aligned with the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion and in light of recent events that highlight the work still ahead to end racism and social injustice, AMD announced its first steps to cultivate change with donations to high-impact non-profits focused on social and racial equality and support for their empowerment, scholarship and mentorship programs. AMD is committed to helping its employees and communities effect systemic and lasting change.
Demonstrating its commitment to environmental, social and workplace progress, AMD continues its track record of company recognition with features on this year's Best 100 Corporate Citizens list, Forbes and JUST Capital JUST 100 ranking, Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, and Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.
Supporting Resources
- Learn more about Corporate Responsibility at AMD
- Read the summary report
- Follow our progress on Twitter @AMDInitiatives"