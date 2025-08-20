AMD Clarifies AM5 Socket Burnout Concerns; Blames ODM BIOS Non-Compliance And Recommends Upgrading To Latest BIOS Versions

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,196
“In a Q&A with AMD, Quasarzone reports AMD's response to these incidents. AMD says that the due the AM5 socket burnout issues are due to not following AMD's official guidelines/values. AMD blames some ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) BIOSes for improper BIOS configurations, which result in such incidents. Moreover, with an increasing product lineup, the issue becomes more complex and widespread as AMD offers numerous CPU-motherboard combinations compared to Intel.
Nonetheless, AMD says that in order to mitigate the issue, users should always update to the latest BIOS versions. This enhances CPU-motherboard compatibility, offers additional solutions, and performance improvements. At the same time, AMD says that it is working closely with its board partners to resolve the problem. This isn't the first time AMD has urged users to update to the latest BIOSes, but several months ago, it issued the same recommendation when a lot of burnt CPU reports were emerging on ASRock motherboards.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-clarifies-am5-socket-burnout-concerns/
Nonetheless, AMD says that in order to mitigate the issue, users should always update to the latest BIOS versions. This enhances CPU-motherboard compatibility, offers additional solutions, and performance improvements. At the same time, AMD says that it is working closely with its board partners to resolve the problem. This isn't the first time AMD has urged users to update to the latest BIOSes, but several months ago, it issued the same recommendation when a lot of burnt CPU reports were emerging on ASRock motherboards.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-clarifies-am5-socket-burnout-concerns/