AMD Claims Arm ISA Doesn't Offer Efficiency Advantage Over x86

erek
"AMD Speaking of efficiency, the topic of Arm vs. x86 came up here, as it does every year. AMD, almost like Intel recently, declared that the myth that x86 can't be efficient was refuted last year. Both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core can offer extremely long runtimes in notebooks, while accessing the entire x86 ecosystem. Ultimately, the overall package doesn't offer an advantage for Arm.
AMD evaluated using the Arm ISA with K12, but ultimately decided to pursue the x86 route due to the numerous advantages of software. Arm has been carving out a dedicated market share in the PC space slowly with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X and NVIDIA's soon-to-be N1/N1x. However, these are insignificant compared to the number of PCs running x86 today, as well as the volume of notebooks being shipped with an x86 CPU. These notebooks and handheld consoles mostly run on x86, which has disproven the old argument that Arm ISA is more efficient."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340779/amd-claims-arm-isa-doesnt-offer-efficiency-advantage-over-x86