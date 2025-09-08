  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Claims Arm ISA Doesn't Offer Efficiency Advantage Over x86

"AMD Speaking of efficiency, the topic of Arm vs. x86 came up here, as it does every year. AMD, almost like Intel recently, declared that the myth that x86 can't be efficient was refuted last year. Both AMD Ryzen and Intel Core can offer extremely long runtimes in notebooks, while accessing the entire x86 ecosystem. Ultimately, the overall package doesn't offer an advantage for Arm.
oCl7I94GoqFOLZEI_thm.jpg
AMD evaluated using the Arm ISA with K12, but ultimately decided to pursue the x86 route due to the numerous advantages of software. Arm has been carving out a dedicated market share in the PC space slowly with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X and NVIDIA's soon-to-be N1/N1x. However, these are insignificant compared to the number of PCs running x86 today, as well as the volume of notebooks being shipped with an x86 CPU. These notebooks and handheld consoles mostly run on x86, which has disproven the old argument that Arm ISA is more efficient."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340779/amd-claims-arm-isa-doesnt-offer-efficiency-advantage-over-x86
 
I've been saying this for a while. I'm sure a lot of people here hate me for it.
tenor.gif
 
Just FUD by AMD, imo

They are comparing peak power usage efficiency

What about idle & standby? Intel Lunar Lake is the one to beat right now on these metrics
 
