AMD CEO Lisa Su reminisces about designing the PS3's infamous Cell processor during her time at IBM

The PS3 was interesting in that it was way ahead of the multicore trend with the CELL/BE. Which was ludicrusly hard to work with as everyone wanted to work with engines and just port to different things and so it couldn't be used. But the few dedicated PS3 games really stood out and by the end of it's life they'd mastered it and some of the stuff that came out on it was amazing.



It also helped solidify blueray as the HD disk format. At the time it was one of the better and cheaper bluray players on the market. There was also the backwards compatibility with PS2 hardware, media center functionality, and linux. Two of which were removed though some of the ports for the media center were removed as well.



It's real problem was all of this drove the cost up for, what was at the time, insanely high and out of reach for many.



I sort of miss having consoles based on different hardware competing. The only company doing that now is Nintendo.