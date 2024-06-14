AMD CEO Lisa Su reminisces about designing the PS3's infamous Cell processor during her time at IBM

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,715
"Interestingly, the seventh generation of home consoles (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii/Wii U) also marks a shift in AMD's allegiances to console manufacturers. AMD produced graphics chips for both Nintendo and Xbox, and all three console manufacturers used the PowerPC CPU architecture. But come to the eighth-gen (PS4, XB1, Switch), both Xbox and PlayStation had switched fully to AMD-powered x86 CPU and GPU architecture. The Switch also saw Nintendo pivot to an Nvidia-powered SoC design (with Arm CPU cores) for their new hybrid console focus.
With the added context of this interview, one can't help but wonder if Lisa Su's unifying thread throughout the last three generations of PlayStation hardware isn't a coincidence. It could just be corporate happenstance, but going from a humble Product Director and Engineer working on the PS3 at IBM to Senior vice president (in 2012, CEO in 2014) at AMD, setting the future course of both PlayStation and Xbox hardware, is truly impressive.
It's also a great win for AMD, in general, to provide the hardware behind the two biggest consoles on the market for two consecutive (and a third upcoming) console generations. No matter who wins between Sony and Microsoft and their console war, AMD wins, and that's the kind of thinking that earns you a CEO spot."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...esign-the-ps3s-infamous-cell-processor-at-ibm
With the added context of this interview, one can't help but wonder if Lisa Su's unifying thread throughout the last three generations of PlayStation hardware isn't a coincidence. It could just be corporate happenstance, but going from a humble Product Director and Engineer working on the PS3 at IBM to Senior vice president (in 2012, CEO in 2014) at AMD, setting the future course of both PlayStation and Xbox hardware, is truly impressive.
It's also a great win for AMD, in general, to provide the hardware behind the two biggest consoles on the market for two consecutive (and a third upcoming) console generations. No matter who wins between Sony and Microsoft and their console war, AMD wins, and that's the kind of thinking that earns you a CEO spot."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...esign-the-ps3s-infamous-cell-processor-at-ibm