AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su Is Interviewed by Bloomberg's Emily Chang

Today, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su was interviewed by Emily Chang for the Bloomberg Studio 1.0 show. She discusses decision making priorities for the next generation of AMD products, how the company is handling the chip shortage, and more.





May.19 -- With the semiconductor industry facing a global chip shortage, one company in the eye of the storm has been experiencing a meteoric rise: AMD. At the helm is engineer turned CEO Lisa Su, who transformed the company into a chip powerhouse. Shares are up 2240% under her tenure and AMD chips, short for Advanced Micro Devices, are now embedded in everything from Microsoft’s XBox to Sony Playstation and Apple Macs to massive data center machinery. On the latest Studio 1.0, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang sits down with the chief executive to discuss AMD’s impressive comeback story; her bets that are paying off in rising market share and stock price; and the road out of the chip shortage.