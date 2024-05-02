erek
"AMD is now a 55-year-old company. The chipmaker was founded on May Day, 1969, and traversed practically every era of digital computing to reach where it is today—a company that makes contemporary processors for PCs, servers, and consumer electronics; GPUs for gaming graphics, professional visualization, and the all important AI HPC processors that are driving the latest era of computing. As of this writing, AMD has a market capitalization of over $237 billion, presence in all market regions, and supplies hardware and services to nearly every Fortune 500 company, including every IT giant. Happy birthday, AMD!"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322039/amd-celebrates-its-55th-birthday
