AMD Celebrates 5 Years of Ryzen Processors

AMD is celebrating 5 years of its Ryzen product releases with a new celebration page and video. Robert Hallock and John Taylor from AMD have a sit-down discussion where they go over the AMD roadmap, next generation technology, 3D V-cache, and more. In 2022, expect to see an all new platform for Zen complete with DDR5, PCI-Express Gen 5, and cooler compatibility with existing socket AM4 coolers. There was discussion of uses for the new technology in accelerators such as A.I., an automatic laptop lock that recognizes when the user exits the area, noise cancellation for teleconferencing, A.I. driven enhanced PC performance, 2022 laptop efficiency features, and more.